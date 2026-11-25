Defending champion D Gukesh and Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov settled for an early draw in a cautious Game 2 of the World Chess Championship on Wednesday, leaving the prestigious tournament match tied.

Key Points Defending champion D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov drew Game 2 of the World Chess Championship on Wednesday.

The game was a 20-move contest, with both players opting for a cautious approach.

Gukesh, playing with white, opened with the London System.

The Indian champion aimed to capitalise on his first-move advantage but could not make headway.

The players will return to the board on Thursday, with the match currently tied after two games.

Defending champion D Gukesh of India and his Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov settled for an early draw in Game 2 of the World Chess Championship here on Wednesday, with neither player willing to take unnecessary risks in a 20-move contest.

Gukesh And Sindarov's Cautious Play

Playing with white, Gukesh opened with the London System as both players developed cautiously in the early exchanges. Sindarov brought his queen out as early as the seventh move and castled kingside by move 10 to connect his rooks.

Having spent considerable time defending in the opening game, Gukesh again dipped into his clock early, with his time falling to around 55 minutes while Sindarov had about one hour and 26 minutes left.

The Indian appeared keen to capitalise on his first-move advantage and seize an early lead in the match, but could not make any headway.

The two will return to the board on Thursday, each looking to break the deadlock after sharing a point apiece from their first two games.