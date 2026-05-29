Can Gukesh Bounce Back At Norway Chess?

World Champion D Gukesh hopes his 20th birthday will mark a turning point as he seeks to revive his Norway Chess campaign after a rocky start, while fellow Indian R Praggnanandhaa aims to continue his strong performance.

Photograph: Mark Livshitz/FIDE

Key Points D Gukesh seeks a comeback at Norway Chess after a difficult start to the tournament.

R Praggnanandhaa is performing well, holding the second position in the Norway Chess Open standings.

The Gukesh vs Praggnanandhaa match in round five is crucial for Gukesh's title aspirations.

Magnus Carlsen defeated Gukesh, while Praggnanandhaa had a strong showing against Vincent Keymer.

Players enjoyed a rest day with sailing activities in the Oslofjord.

Bruised and battered after a rough start, D Gukesh returns from the rest day, searching for a spark when Norway Chess resumes on Saturday, with the newly-turned 20-year-old world champion hoping his birthday marks the turning point in a faltering campaign here.

While fellow Indian R Praggnanandhaa has enjoyed a far better run and sits second in the six-player Open standings, it is Gukesh who continues to attract greater attention despite being last in the field, thanks not only to the aura of the world title but also the intrigue around his quiet, enigmatic personality.

Gukesh vs Praggnanandhaa: A Crucial Clash

It will be fascinating to see how Gukesh fares against Praggnanandhaa in round five, with the all-Indian clash likely to determine whether the world champion can still emerge as a genuine title contender or if his campaign continues to wobble in the elite field of Norway Chess.

On Thursday, Gukesh made a silent exit after being outclassed by world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the blockbuster showdown that had gripped Oslo all day, while Praggnanandhaa stole the spotlight with a far more defiant display, first holding Vincent Keymer in classical chess and then beating him in Armageddon.

Contrasting Performances and Expectations

The contrasting performances of the two Indians have not gone unnoticed among spectators, many of whom are eager to see Gukesh mount a comeback in a year when he will defend his world title, though the he himself had admitted before Norway Chess that criticism of his recent dip in form since becoming world champion was justified.

Rest Day and Birthday Celebrations

The fun-filled rest day activities may have provided a timely lift for Gukesh, who also received a birthday gift from the organisers of Norway Chess as he turned 20 on Friday.

All 12 players -- six in the Open section and six in the women's event -- swapped chessboards for the waters of the Oslofjord as they were taken out on two sailing boats to test their sailing skills in a refreshing break from competition, with the players split into two teams of six and Gukesh appearing relaxed, cheerful and rejuvenated after the outing.

The morning also brought a stream of birthday wishes for Gukesh from fellow players at Norway Chess, including a cheeky message from Carlsen on 'X', where the world No.1 quipped, "Very happy birthday to Gukesh. You're not a teenager anymoreâ¦time to grow up."

Looking Ahead: Round 5 Pairings

Whether the cool Oslofjord breeze has truly calmed the nerves of Gukesh will only become clear over the board, but one thing is certain -- Praggnanandhaa, currently second with six points, is unlikely to show his compatriot any mercy.

With momentum firmly behind him, Praggnanandhaa will also have one eye on leader Alireza Firouzja, who sits on 8.5 points, as he pushes to storm to the top and chase a historic first-ever Norway Chess title.

Pairings: (Round 5):

Open - R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 6 points); vs D Gukesh (Ind, 3.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4.5) vs Wesley So (USA, 5.5); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 8.5) vs Vincent Keymer (Ger, 4).

Women â Zhu Jiner (Chn, 5.5) vs Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 5), Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kaz, 7) vs Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 5.5); Ju Wenjun (Chn, 4) vs Koneru Humpy (Ind, 3).