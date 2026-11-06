Gukesh Seeks Lord Balaji's Blessings Before Title Defence

Reigning World Chess Champion D Gukesh seeks divine blessings at the Tirumala temple as he prepares to defend his title against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov.

IMAGE: World Chess Champion D Gukesh at the Tirumala temple on Friday, November 6, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy News Arema India/X

Key Points Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju worshipped at the Tirumala temple ahead of his World Chess Championship title defence.

Gukesh will defend his world championship crown against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in a 14-game classical chess match from November 24 to December 12, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Gukesh became the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion in history in December 2024, defeating China's Ding Liren.

Gukesh is only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the world championship crown.

Grandmaster and reigning World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, November 6, 2026, to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy ahead of his upcoming title defence at the FIDE World Chess Championship 2026.

The 20-year-old grandmaster sought the blessings of the deity at the revered shrine atop the Tirumala hills in Tirupati district.

Gukesh is set for a challenging contest against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in a 14-game classical chess match from November 24 to December 12, 2026. The contest will take place at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland.

A Historic Reign

Gukesh will look to retain the title he won in December 2024 after defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. At 18 years, six months and 24 days, Gukesh became the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion in history and becoming only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the world championship crown.

Chennai-born Gukesh earned his Grandmaster title in January 2019 at the age of 12 years, seven months and 17 days, establishing himself as one of the youngest players to achieve the distinction.