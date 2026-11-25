Defending World Chess Champion D Gukesh began his title defence with a hard-fought draw against Javokhir Sindarov, navigating intense time pressure in the opening game of the highly anticipated championship.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points Defending champion D Gukesh drew his opening World Championship game against Javokhir Sindarov.

Gukesh, playing with black pieces, faced considerable time pressure but successfully navigated the challenge.

Both Gukesh and Sindarov expressed satisfaction with their play, acknowledging the pressure of the high-stakes match.

Gukesh highlighted that preparation is the most crucial aspect, with playing the game being "the easiest thing".

The contest is evenly poised, with Gukesh set to play with white pieces in Wednesday's second game.

Playing the game is "the easiest thing" while the real work lies in preparation, said defending champion D Gukesh after overcoming "a little scary" time pressure to open his World Championship title defence with a draw against Javokhir Sindarov.

Playing with black, Gukesh was put under severe time pressure by Sindarov in a game that lasted 38 moves. But the Indian ace survived the testing moments to split the point, with the game ending 0.5-0.5.

Gukesh Navigates Opening Challenge

The Indian, playing with the black pieces, will have the advantage of white in Wednesday's second game, having safely negotiated the opening challenge against an opponent widely regarded as a favourite based on rating and recent form.

"It looked equal the whole time, some problems to solve but I think both of us played a very good game," Gukesh said during the post-game interaction.

The defending champion admitted that the opening presented a few challenges and required him to take his time, though the clock situation briefly caused some concern.

"The pressure on the clock was looking a little scary but should be fine," he said.

Preparation Over Performance For Gukesh

Asked about his overall experience of the opening game, Gukesh said: "This is the easiest thing, to go and play the game. Before that there is so much work to do, but when u get there, you know you are home."

Sindarov's Strategy And Gukesh's Defence

Sindarov, meanwhile, felt he had managed to put Gukesh under some pressure but acknowledged that the Indian defended accurately.

"I got some pressure and I was pushing but he found a very good defense. I was trying to push every moment because of the clock, but in the end he found the best moves," he said.

Handling World Championship Pressure

The attention surrounding the contest, which features the youngest-ever World Championship match-up between two players in their twenties, has also brought considerable scrutiny.

Sindarov, however, said he was trying not to let the occasion affect his approach.

"I know that the whole chess world is watching this match, normally it's a big pressure but I am trying not to think about this. I am just trying to adapt to the atmosphere in the playing hall, the first thing is to play good chess," he said.

Gukesh echoed his opponent's sentiments, saying adapting to the conditions and focusing on performance were essential for any sportsperson.

"I don't think one consciously thinks about these things, as a sports person you just need to adapt to different conditions and find a way to perform at your best," he said.

Upcoming Games And Championship Outlook

The players will have two more games over the next two days before the first rest day. Thereafter, a rest day will follow every three games.

With the opening encounter ending in a draw, the contest remains evenly poised, but Gukesh will look to make the most of his first outing with the white pieces in the second game.