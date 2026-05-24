Gukesh Faces Elite Field At Norway Chess

World Champion D Gukesh is gearing up for the prestigious Norway Chess tournament in Oslo, facing a formidable challenge from Magnus Carlsen and other top players as he prepares for his World Championship title defence.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points D Gukesh will compete in Norway Chess against an elite field including Magnus Carlsen and R Praggnanandhaa.

India has four representatives at Norway Chess: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa in the Open category, and Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh in the women's field.

Gukesh aims to use Norway Chess as crucial preparation for his World Championship title defence.

Praggnanandhaa enters Norway Chess with momentum from recent strong performances.

The Norway Chess tournament has moved from Stavanger to Oslo to expand its reach and popularity.

World champion D Gukesh will have a shot at rediscovering his touch ahead of his world championship title defence when he launches his campaign at the prestigious Norway Chess on Monday, facing another stern test of temperament and skill against an elite field.

Elite Field and Indian Contingent

The elite field is headlined by former world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and, besides Gukesh, also features Indian star R Praggnanandhaa, with a formidable Indian contingent aiming to end the country's long-standing wait for a maiden title in the picturesque surroundings of Oslo and its scenic fjords.

The carefully chosen venue, the iconic Deichman BjÃ¸rvika public library overlooking the Oslofjord waterfront and located just a couple of kilometres from the Nobel Peace Center, will host six of the world's best players in both the Open and Women's sections.

India's Strong Representation

India, now firmly established as a global chess powerhouse, will have four representatives in the event -- Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa in the Open category, alongside Koneru Humpy and World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh in the women's field.

The task, however, will be anything but easy for the Indian quartet, with world No. 1 and home favourite Carlsen leading a formidable field that includes French star Alireza Firouzja, Germany's Vincent Keymer and seasoned American campaigner Wesley So.

Among the women, the field boasts five-time and reigning world champion Ju Wenjun, defending Norway Chess champion Anna Muzychuk, reigning world blitz champion Bibisara Assaubayeva and China's fast-rising star Zhu Jiner, alongside the two Indian representatives.

Gukesh's Preparation and Praggnanandhaa's Momentum

Gukesh enters the tournament carrying the weight of expectation as the player tipped to challenge Carlsen's stranglehold over Norway Chess, a competition the Norwegian legend has won a record seven times.

Yet, after an underwhelming season so far, Gukesh is likely to treat the event as crucial preparation ahead of his World Championship title defence later this year against challenger Javokhir Sindarov.

Currently ranked world No. 19, Gukesh arrives in Oslo following a disappointing sixth-place finish at the Grand Chess Tour's Super Rapid and Blitz event in Poland.

However, memories of last year's dramatic victory over Carlsen in the tournament held last year in Stavanger -- a defeat that triggered the Norwegian's now-iconic table-bang in frustration -- could provide the Indian teenager the spark he needs.

Gukesh will hope to recreate that kind of statement performance this year to regain momentum and confidence before the World Championship defence.

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa appears better primed for the challenge after a series of impressive battles against the likes of Keymer, So and Firouzja at the recently-concluded Superbet Chess Classic in Bucharest.

Having produced a few strong results there, Praggnanandhaa could carry valuable momentum into Oslo, especially with several familiar rivals from Bucharest once again standing across the board at Norway Chess.

Women's Competition and Tournament Details

In the women's section, Koneru Humpy will look to mount a strong challenge against undisputed world champion Ju Wenjun after opting out of the Candidates tournament in Cyprus because of the conflict in the Gulf region.

The break from competition could prove a blessing in disguise for the veteran Indian, allowing her to arrive refreshed and mentally recharged for the demanding challenge at Norway Chess.

The CEO and founder of Norway Chess, Kjell Madland, said the decision to shift the event from its traditional base in Stavanger to Oslo was aimed at further expanding the popularity and reach of the elite tournament.

"Moving the tournament to Oslo fits into our scheme of things because we are also doing Total Chess next year and from this year we'll also have a pilot, so it's good training for the organisation to do it out of Stavanger," said Madland.

There was also uncertainty surrounding the participation of Firouzja after the Frenchman suffered an ankle injury during the Superbet Chess Classic in Bucharest. The injury led to a bizarre yet memorable moment in the tournament as Firouzja, unable to walk, was granted special permission to play a round against Javokhir Sindarov from his hotel bed.

"Of course things can happen... but in this case he (Firouzja) could play (here) and we would do our best to put him in the best frame," added Madland.

Chess players are known for thriving in pin-drop silence, and there could hardly have been a more fitting occasion to begin the tournament than on Norway's "Red Day" weekend --an official public holiday period observed from Sunday evening into Monday -- when the calm and quiet of Oslo perfectly mirrors the intense concentration the sport demands.

The Norway Chess format features six players each in the Open and Women's categories competing over 10 rounds, with every player facing each opponent twice -- once with white pieces and once with black.

Every match must produce a decisive outcome, reflected in the tournament's unique scoring system: a classical win earns three points, while a loss fetches none. If the classical game ends in a draw, the players proceed to an Armageddon tie-break, where the winner receives 1.5 points.