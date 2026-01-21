HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Tata Steel Masters: Praggnanandhaa holds Gukesh

Tata Steel Masters: Praggnanandhaa holds Gukesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 17:43 IST

x

Gukesh-Praggnanandhaa

IMAGE: Indian GMs D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw in the fourth round of the the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photograph: Tata Steel Chess Tournament/X

World Champion D Gukesh drew his fourth game on the trot, signing peace with compatriot and defending champion R Praggnanandhaa while Arjun Erigaisi could not break the defence of Anish Giri and drew for the third day running in the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands.

Praggnanandhaa was denied a victory for the fourth day running by Gukesh who played an unusual variation to counter the French defense.

Praggnanandhaa was able to dent white's pawn structure on the queen side but that did not prove to be enough in the end as the players reached a drawn queen and pawns endgame.

With just two draws and two significant losses in the first could of rounds, Praggnanandhaa is still the bottom of the tables with Giri.

On a day when Aravindh Chithamabaram suffered his first defeat at the hands of American Hans Moke Niemann, Nodirbek Abdusattorov beat Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czech Republic.

Abdusattorov, Niemann lead the pack

Abdusattorov and Niemann emerged as joint leaders on three points out of a possible four while Arjun Erigaisi is right behind them with Uzbek Javokhir Sindarov and Dutchman Jorden van Foreest.

Sindarov was the other winner of the day defeating Matthias BLuebaum of Germany who will be part of the Candidates' tournament later this year.

 

Aravindh Chithamabaran apparently ran in to a hurricane called Niemann. The two had played just once more in the Classical format in 2022 and then also Niemann had won. The middle game was intense as Aravindh faced a dangerous queen sacrifice and it was a very skillful display by the American from this moment.

The momentum never arrived in the clash between Giri and Arjun. While the former is known for his solid-play Arjun's contrasting style did not really make any great difference in the fourth round as the players ended in a rook and pawns endgame where white did not have much to look forward to.

Results round 4 (Indians unless specified):

Anish Giri (Ned, 1) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (2.5) D Gukesh (2) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (1); Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 2) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2.5); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 3) beat Thai Dai Van Nguyen (Cze 1.5); Aravindh Chithambaram (1.5) lost to Hans Moke Niemann (USA 3); Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur, 2) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5); Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 2) lost to Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 2.5).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ice, Grit, Glory: How Padma Chorol Shattered Barriers!
Ice, Grit, Glory: How Padma Chorol Shattered Barriers!
Alcaraz left spellbound by Federer's golf swing
Alcaraz left spellbound by Federer's golf swing
Steve Waugh: 'Europe is the last frontier of cricket'
Steve Waugh: 'Europe is the last frontier of cricket'
Sonmez feeds off Turkish support to advance at Aus Open
Sonmez feeds off Turkish support to advance at Aus Open
'India are incomplete without Hardik Pandya'
'India are incomplete without Hardik Pandya'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

'Air power did the trick', IAF chief on attacking multiple bases in Pakistan4:00

'Air power did the trick', IAF chief on attacking...

BJP's Newly Elected President Nitin Nabin Chairs 1st Organizational Meeting4:15

BJP's Newly Elected President Nitin Nabin Chairs 1st...

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj0:39

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO