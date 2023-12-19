News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gukesh outguns Sjugirov, jumps to top of the table

Gukesh outguns Sjugirov, jumps to top of the table

Source: PTI
December 19, 2023 21:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

D Gukesh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy D Gukesh/X

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh scored his second straight win, outclassing Sanan Sjugirov in the fifth round of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship in Chennai Tuesday.

The victory and a full point took Gukesh to 3.5 points and gave him a clear lead in the eight-man field.

The 40-move win with black pieces also gave the 17-year-old Gukesh a push in the quest for qualification for the Candidates tournament next year.

Gukesh had started the tournament with three straight draws before hitting the winning form.

His compatriot P. Harikrishna, who was in joint lead after the fourth round, dropped to second spot with 3 points after a draw with Parham Maghsoodloo, the GM from Iran.

Ukrainian GM Pavel Eljanov moved up to 3 points after outwitting Serbian GM Alexandr Predke.

 

Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi, another contender for a spot in the Candidates like Gukesh and Maghsoodloo, could only draw against American GM Levon Aronian and has 2.5 points after 5 rounds.

Gukesh will face Eljanov with the White pieces in the penultimate round on Wednesday.

Results: Round 5: D Gukesh beat Sanan Sjugirov (Hungary), Parham Maghsoodloo drew with P. Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi drew with Levon Aronian, Pavel Eljanov beat Alexandr Predke.

Standings after round 5: 1. D Gukesh 3.5 points, 2-3. P Harikrishna, Pavel Eljanov, 4-6. Levon Aronian, Maghsoodloo, Erigaisi 2.5 points, 7. Sanan Sjugirov 2 points, 8. Alexandr Predke 1. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Rs 24.75 cr bid was beyond my wildest dreams'
'Rs 24.75 cr bid was beyond my wildest dreams'
Starc beats Cummins to become IPL's costliest buy
Starc beats Cummins to become IPL's costliest buy
SEE: KKR's Record Bid For Starc!
SEE: KKR's Record Bid For Starc!
Inside RCB's Rs 11.50 cr gamble on Alzarri Joseph
Inside RCB's Rs 11.50 cr gamble on Alzarri Joseph
TN minister Ponmudy convicted in assets case
TN minister Ponmudy convicted in assets case
Rizvi's IPL auction journey unleashes tears, joy
Rizvi's IPL auction journey unleashes tears, joy
Modi speaks to Netanyahu, urges to end conflict
Modi speaks to Netanyahu, urges to end conflict

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Rizvi's IPL auction journey unleashes tears, joy

Rizvi's IPL auction journey unleashes tears, joy

IPL Auction: Why GT spent Rs 10 cr on Spencer Johnson?

IPL Auction: Why GT spent Rs 10 cr on Spencer Johnson?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances