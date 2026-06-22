Sasikiran Advises Gukesh On World Championship Preparation

Grandmaster Krishnan Sasikiran provides crucial insights and strategic advice for World Champion D Gukesh's upcoming title defence against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov, focusing on improving technique, speed, and exploiting opponent weaknesses.

Photograph: Grand Chess Tour/X

Key Points World Champion D Gukesh often faces time trouble due to his complex and unconventional playing style.

Grandmaster Krishnan Sasikiran advises Gukesh to enhance his calculation speed, technique, and defensive accuracy for the upcoming World Championship.

Gukesh needs to identify and exploit pressure points in challenger Javokhir Sindarov's game, who is known for memory and speed.

Improvement in technical positions and converting opening advantages with high accuracy is crucial for Gukesh.

Gukesh's prior World Championship match experience is an advantage, but Sindarov carries momentum as a challenger.

Gukesh's Playing Style And Time Trouble

Strategic Preparation For The World Championship

Analysing Challenger Javokhir Sindarov

Gukesh's Technical Improvement And Match Experience

World champion D Gukesh's penchant for creating complex positions often leaves him vulnerable to time trouble, according to Grandmaster Krishnan Sasikiran, who believes the Indian must improve his technique, speed and defensive accuracy ahead of his title defence against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov. Gukesh is set to put his crown on the line against Sindarov, the winner of the 2026 Candidates Tournament, in the World Championship match provisionally scheduled from November 23 to December 17."Sometimes Gukesh takes too much risk by his unconventional play creating chaos and imbalance ... in a sense, he wants to let things go out of control, it does not matter if the position is completely in chaos," Sasikiran told PTI. "He is a champion of that kind of a game but he often gets into time trouble. So, one thing I'd advise him to concentrate on is speeding up his calculation, he definitely needs to speed up, because you don't want to consistently find yourself in a scenario where your opponent is driving you into time trouble. "To avoid time trouble, you have to get your house in order. Preparation will continue right up until you enter the match. There will be a lot to memorize, that's undeniable, because some things simply cannot be played at that level without memory; memorizing things is necessary."Gukesh has experienced a mixed run of form following his historic world title. He has struggled in classical events like the Grand Swiss, World Cup last year and the recently-concluded Norway Chess.Sasikiran, who served as a second to five-time winner Viswanathan Anand during his World Championship matches against Magnus Carlsen in 2013 and 2014, believes Gukesh must identify and exploit the pressure points in his opponent's game. "My advice to him will be: the World Championship requires proper preparation. Cover a lot of areas and then make positions that are a little uncomfortable for your opponent," said the Chennai-based Grandmaster. "From what I have seen from Sindarov, all this candidate stuff, he is also making some complications, he had prepared very deeply for the Candidates tournament. I mean very high level of chess, so this world championship match is going to be very tough."Sasikiran described Sindarov as a player who depends on memory and speed. "Sindarov, I have seen, plays a solid set of openings and relies more on memory, specifically, speed; he plays very fast and relies more on his memory. He is having a slight bit of trouble when his opponent has a slightly better endgame," the 45-year-old Indian said.By contrast, Sasikiran said Gukesh's technique in technical positions needed improvement. "While Gukesh is known to let down a little bit in technical positions, technique is one area that definitely needs improvement. His technique has to be at a very high level, if he is to get an advantage from the opening, he needs to convert with very high accuracy. "He cannot let this go... I think even in the Candidates, I saw that Gukesh missed some opportunities to convert technical positions, so that is one area he definitely has to work on," he noted.Sasikiran, however, said Gukesh's experience of playing a world championship match could prove decisive. "But Gukesh has already been at that level, he has already played a world championship match, so match experience is in Gukesh's favour, but the challenger also carries momentum. "So for Gukesh, I would say analyze Sindarov and his games and then make a list of where the guy has small discomforts. "Find a place where you know, okay, this is a place where I can make him a little uncomfortable over the board, try to find those spaces, because at that level, the area where you can make the person uncomfortable is very, very small," he added.Sasikiran said Gukesh's team must have already narrowed down the opening variations for the match. "I think this is already another process that Gukesh is undertaking; he would have already decided on 2 or 3 main openings he will be playing, and his seconds would have already been working on them. "Of course, the match preparation will continue until the very start of the match," he signed off.