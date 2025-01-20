HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Gukesh holds top seed Caruana at Tata Steel Chess

Gukesh holds top seed Caruana at Tata Steel Chess

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 23:41 IST

x

World champion D Gukesh had it easy in the third round of Tata Steel Chess Tournament as the Indian played out a draw with top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands on Monday.

IMAGE: D Gukesh and Fabiano Caruana are both on two points after the result. Photograph: Tata Steel Chess Tournament/X

Gukesh thus moved to 2 points out of a possible three in the first major tournament of the year.

Playing white, it was a rare game by Gukesh as he decided against taking any risks. The Queen pawn opening was met by the Ragozine defense and Caruana acted true to the will of the position to expand his king side pawns.

 

On another day, Gukesh would have gone all out but here the Indian decided pretty soon that fighting for an advantage was probably not on cards.

This was the first game to end in the Masters' section and it lasted just 24 moves as the draw was agreed to vide repetition of moves.

Gukesh and Caruana are both on two points after the result and it remains to be seen who among the rest could overtake them.

India's R Praggnanadhaa was seen enjoying a better endgame against compatriot Arjun Erigaisi and if the former wins he will most likely be the sole leader in the super tournament. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tata Steel Chess: Praggnanandhaa wins; Gukesh, Erigaisi draw
Tata Steel Chess: Praggnanandhaa wins; Gukesh, Erigaisi draw
Five Indians aim to conquer Tata Steel Chess
Five Indians aim to conquer Tata Steel Chess
Chess rankings: Gukesh retains fifth spot; Humpy sixth
Chess rankings: Gukesh retains fifth spot; Humpy sixth
Erigaisi in joint-lead at World Rapid and Blitz chess
Erigaisi in joint-lead at World Rapid and Blitz chess
World Champ Gukesh dreams of chess in Olympics
World Champ Gukesh dreams of chess in Olympics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Foods That Can Worsen Thyroid Issues

webstory image 2

India's 6 Best Museums

webstory image 3

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt visits Saif Ali Khan at the hospital0:36

Sanjay Dutt visits Saif Ali Khan at the hospital

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour3:46

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour

Supporters gather inside Capital One arena ahead of Trump inauguration0:32

Supporters gather inside Capital One arena ahead of Trump...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD