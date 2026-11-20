Defending champion D Gukesh is set to face a formidable challenge from the in-form Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov in the highly anticipated Salesforce FIDE World Chess Championship match starting November 24 in Geneva.

Photograph: FIDE

Key Points Defending champion D Gukesh will face in-form Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov in the Salesforce FIDE World Chess Championship match beginning on November 24.

Sindarov holds a significant rating advantage (2782 vs Gukesh's 2710) and has had an impressive run, including World Cup and Candidates tournament victories.

The championship match will feature 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points claiming the title, and tie-breaks if needed.

The prize fund for the championship is USD 2.5 million, with specific distributions for wins and overall victory.

Both Gukesh and Sindarov are expected to have their respective trainers and support teams for the high-stakes contest.

Defending champion D Gukesh faces a stern challenge from in-form Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov when the two meet in the Salesforce FIDE World Chess Championship match beginning here on November 24.

Gukesh Vs Sindarov: A Clash Of Forms

While Gukesh secured his place in the title contest by defeating China's Ding Liren in the 2024 World Championship match, Sindarov has arrived after an impressive run that included victories in the World Cup and the Candidates tournament.

The contrast in their current ratings also makes for an intriguing contest. Gukesh is currently ranked 26th in the world with a rating of 2710, while Sindarov occupies the fourth spot with 2782 points, a difference of 72 points.

The Indian's performances have been below his usual standards since winning the world title, while Sindarov has enjoyed a strong run that has taken him to career-best figures in both rating and world ranking.

Championship Format And Prize Money

The championship match will comprise 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points claiming the title. In case of a tied result after 14-games, games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

The time control is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves and 30 seconds will be added for the remainder of the game from move 41. Taking quick draws is not allowed either as the minimum benchmark set for a draw by mutual agreement is 40 moves. However, a draw can happen through threefold repetition or a stalemate.

The USD 2.5 million prize fund will see each victory earn a player USD 200,000, with the remaining amount distributed equally. If the contest goes into tiebreaks, the winner will receive USD 1.3 million and the runner-up USD 1.2 million.

Team Support And Venue Details

Gukesh is expected to have the services of his long-time trainer, Poland's Grzegorz Gajewski, while Sindarov is likely to be assisted by IM Roman Vidonyak. Both camps are also expected to have additional support from other players and seconds.

The match will be staged at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, which houses a library and museum with a collection of more than 150,000 documents.