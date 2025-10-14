Gukesh, Erigaisi lead FIDE World Cup seeds

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
October 14, 2025 19:02 IST

Gukesh

IMAGE: India's young star D Gukesh will be among the top attractions at the FIDE World Cup in Goa in October-November. Photograph: ANI Photo

Reigning world champion D Gukesh will be the top seed in the FIDE World Cup, beginning in Goa from October 30, followed by compatriots Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa.

The tournament, which culminates on November 27, will see a plethora of top stars including Denmark's Anish Giri, who is seeded fourth.

The event carries a hefty purse of $2 million and will feature 206 participants from across the globe.

Apart from the attractive prizes on offer, the players will also vie for three spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

The top-three finishers in Goa will earn direct spots to the Candidates.

USA's Wesley So is the fifth seed followed by Vincent Keymer, Wei Yi, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Hans Niemann.

 

This year the men's World Cup is a separate event from the corresponding women's tournament, which was held in July and won by Divya Deshmukh.

The victory earned her the Grandmaster title and a place in the 2026 Women's Candidates.

