HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Gukesh ends disappointing Grand Slam campaign

Gukesh ends disappointing Grand Slam campaign

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 14, 2025 23:51 IST

x

IMAGE: D Gukesh in action against Fabiano Caruana in an earlier tie. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Stev Bonhage via Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025/Instagram

World champion D Gukesh ended in eighth position after losing to Iranian-French grandmaster Alireza Firouzja in the second game of their seventh-place playoff match at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam on Friday.

Gukesh thus concluded his forgettable campaign in the tournament at Weissenhaus resort without a single win.

 

A day after his remarkable comeback from a hopeless position to draw game one against Firouzja on Thursday, the ball was in Gukesh's court to do well as the white pieces, but clearly, the world champion had run out of steam to lose in 30 moves.

In the final game, Firouzja proved superior and cashed in on the opportunities presented to him. Meanwhile, Vincent Keymer won the first edition of the tournament despite being touted as a rookie.

The German winning the first leg over many of his fancied rivals is good news for the event's sponsors who started it keeping in mind the chess connoisseurs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Amit Shah confirms: India ready to host 2036 Olympics
Amit Shah confirms: India ready to host 2036 Olympics
Manu Bhaker leads but THIS shooter stole the show
Manu Bhaker leads but THIS shooter stole the show
WPL: Ghosh, Perry power RCB to record breaking chase!
WPL: Ghosh, Perry power RCB to record breaking chase!
Lajong's stellar performance dismantles Sreenidi
Lajong's stellar performance dismantles Sreenidi
Wrestlers sidelined! Ministry vs WFI drama continues
Wrestlers sidelined! Ministry vs WFI drama continues

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Longest Bridges Spanning India

webstory image 2

Budget-Friendly Samsung Smartphone Launched

webstory image 3

10 Of The Top Probiotic Foods

VIDEOS

Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta take holy dip in Triveni Sangam3:29

Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta take holy dip in Triveni...

Defence Expert GD Bakshi speaks on Trump's F-35 proposal to India2:00

Defence Expert GD Bakshi speaks on Trump's F-35 proposal...

Navneet Rana takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam2:25

Navneet Rana takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD