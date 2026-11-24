Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh, the defending champion, secured a crucial draw against challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the opening game of the FIDE World Championship, showcasing his tactical prowess under pressure.

IMAGE: D Gukesh in action against Javokhir Sindarov in Game 1 of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Geneva on Tuesday. Photograph: FIDE/Y E Nisenbaum

Key Points Defending champion D Gukesh drew his first game against challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the FIDE World Championship on Tuesday.

Gukesh, playing with black, faced early pressure but used smart moves and strong calculation to secure the draw in a queen-less middle game.

The game featured Gukesh's unexpected Berlin defense and multiple position repetitions before the players agreed to a draw.

The championship will consist of 14 games, with the first player to score 7.5 points winning the title.

Defending champion D Gukesh of India played out a draw with challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the first game of the FIDE world championship here on Tuesday.

After being a little tentative at the start, Gukesh, playing with black, was able to do what he does best -- calculate like a machine when he was really down on the clock.

The mind games started in the opening itself as Gukesh unexpectedly went for a Berlin defense with black pieces to counter the Ruy Lopez. The Indian was under a bit of pressure in the early stages but came up with some smart moves to hold on to his position in the queen-less middle game.

At some point, the Uzbek had a small advantage with his better placed forces and the slightly better pawn structure typical of the opening choice.

Sindarov eventually sacrificed a pawn to make the position a little wild but as things turned out, the Indian found all the right moves despite the clock ticking away.

For a little moment, it seemed that Gukesh might even take over but Sindarov made sure that things did not slip out of his hands and repeated the position just in time.

Interestingly enough, the position was repeated as many as five times before the players agreed to a draw. Usually a three-fold repetition is enough to claim a draw.

Gukesh Navigates Early Pressure

IMAGE: D Gukesh reacts during Game 1. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

With the first game ending peacefully, the next game will be highly anticipated from the Indian perspective as he gets his first white game.

The first game showed that Gukesh coming out on top despite playing Berlin with an easy draw.

For the record, this was just the fourth time ever that Gukesh played the opening and the other three games had also ended in draws.

Championship Rules And Prize Fund

IMAGE: D Gukesh was under a bit of pressure in the early stages but came up with some smart moves to hold on to his position in the queen-less middle game. Photograph: FIDE/Y E Nisenbaum

The championship will be played over 14 games in all with the player scoring 7.5 points first winning the title. In case of a tied result after 14 games, games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.

The time control is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, and 30 seconds will be added for the remainder of the game from move 41.

Taking quick draws is not allowed as the minimum benchmark set for a draw by mutual agreement is 40 moves. However, a draw can happen through threefold repetition or a stalemate.

The total prize fund for the match is US$ 2.5 million. There are $200000 up for grabs for every win and the remaining amount will be split evenly.

If the match enters the tie-break games of shorter duration, the winner will take home $1.3 million while $1.2 million is reserved for the runner-up.