Defending champion D Gukesh faces an uphill battle in the World Chess Championship after a critical blunder in game five led to his first defeat against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov, leaving him trailing 2-3.

Key Points Defending champion D Gukesh suffered his first defeat in the World Chess Championship.

Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov secured victory in the fifth game after Gukesh blundered on the 31st move.

Gukesh, playing with black pieces, now trails Sindarov 2-3 in the 14-game contest.

The first four classical games of the championship had previously ended in draws.

The sixth game of the World Chess Championship is scheduled for Monday.

Defending champion D Gukesh suffered his first defeat of the World Chess Championship, blundering on the 31st move to hand Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov victory in the fifth game here on Sunday.

Playing with the white pieces, Sindarov finally broke through Gukesh's stubborn resistance after the Indian, who had weathered sustained pressure, made a costly mistake with 31...Qd2, allowing a queen exchange that left him with a losing position.

Gukesh, who had played with black pieces, is now trailing 2-3 in the 14-game contest, with the sixth game scheduled for Monday.

The first four classical games had ended in draws, with neither player managing to seize the initiative in the title battle.