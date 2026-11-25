World champion D Gukesh discusses his strategic choice of the London System in his second FIDE World Chess Championship game against Javokhir Sindarov, which concluded in a swift 20-move draw on Wednesday, sparking debate among chess enthusiasts.

Key Points World champion D Gukesh used the London System in his second FIDE World Chess Championship game against Javokhir Sindarov.

The game ended in a 20-move draw by repetition on Wednesday, with Gukesh failing to gain an early advantage.

Gukesh defended his opening choice, calling the London System "cool" and asserting that all openings are playable due to engine analysis.

Both players acknowledged being well-prepared, making it difficult to create serious problems for the opponent without taking risks.

Gukesh remains optimistic about the 14-game match, stating that only two games are over yet and he feels energetic.

World champion D Gukesh backed his choice of the London System against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov in their second FIDE World Chess Championship game, describing it as a "cool" opening despite the contest ending in a 20-move draw here on Wednesday.

Unlike the hard-fought opening game, the second encounter proved a dampener for chess fans expecting another full-blooded battle. Gukesh failed to extract any advantage from the opening and opted for a quick draw by repetition after just 20 moves.

Speaking about his choice of the London System with the white pieces, Gukesh described it as a good opening. "Nowadays everything from both colours is playable, there is so much to explore because of the engines, I don't think one opening is better than the other, I thought it would be a cool way to start," he said.

Gukesh's Opening Strategy Explained

The remark left chess followers speculating about whether he would return to the London System later in the tournament.

Sindarov said he had not expected the opening but was familiar with the variation. Asked why neither player could gain an advantage, Gukesh noted that "both are well prepared". Sindarov, meanwhile, said both players had solid positions and it was not easy to make progress in the early middle game.

Asked whether, after the tension of the opening game, he would have preferred to get a result in his favour in the second, Gukesh was quick to say he would have liked both games to go his way.

Navigating The World Championship Match

The world champion, however, added, "It's not easy, you try to create chances, sometimes you get sometimes you don't, we both spent months preparing, generally I feel fine, it's a 14-games match and only two are over yet, overall games are fine and I feel energetic".

Asked about the company he has during the match, Gukesh praised his friends Shikhar and Charmie, who are accompanying him along with his Polish second, Grzegorz Gajewski. He said he was very happy with the arrangements for the match.

Asked about the composition of his team, Gukesh said he would reveal the details later.

On why he chose not to continue playing instead of settling for a draw, Gukesh said it was not easy to find a way to put his opponent under pressure.

"I could not see a way to pose some serious problems for my opponent, and if I have to take some measures, I also have to take a certain amount of risk. You hope for your opponent to go wrong at some point but it is equally likely that you will get in to trouble. It's about making some clever decisions".

The third game will be played on Thursday. Sindarov could opt for a different opening, giving Gukesh an opportunity to showcase his preparation in another variation.