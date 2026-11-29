Defending champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov are locked in a tightly contested World Chess Championship match in Geneva, marked by solid play and four consecutive draws, setting the stage for an intense battle ahead.

Key Points Defending champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov have played four successive draws in the World Chess Championship match.

Gukesh described the current match as "very solid chess" and "very accurate," contrasting it with his more unpredictable 2024 title-winning match against Ding Liren.

Gukesh is almost fully recovered from a mild cough that began before his arrival in Geneva.

Sindarov is not focused on the eventual outcome, emphasizing that "everything can happen" with 10 games remaining.

Gukesh believes understanding each other's preparation will become easier as the match progresses, with decisive moments expected after the opening phase.

Defending champion D Gukesh believes both he and challenger Javokhir Sindarov have played solid and accurate chess so far in the World Championship match, with neither player managing to create significant winning chances after four successive draws.

The scores remained level at 2-2 after Saturday's fourth game, with 10 more classical games scheduled in the 14-game contest to decide the next world champion.

Early Match Dynamics And Player Perspectives

"I think it's still pretty early to think about the whole match in the bigger picture. But so far we have been playing solid, accurate chess, not really big chances for either.

"That's just what happens when two players are well prepared and playing good chess. We'll see how the rest of the match goes," Gukesh said after Saturday's draw.

Comparing Championship Experiences

Asked to compare the ongoing contest with his title-winning match against Ding Liren in Singapore in 2024, the Indian was candid.

"I think both matches are going very differently, even though the score is the same so far. There (Singapore), a lot of unpredictable things were happening, a lot of chances for both sides.

"Here, it's very solid chess so far, very accurate. Both are very well prepared, so I think it's very different. Each match, each opponent is different, so I'm not really comparing Singapore to this one," he said.

Gukesh's Health And Sindarov's Focus

Gukesh also said he had almost recovered from a mild cough that had troubled him since before arriving in Geneva.

"I have almost fully recovered. It was much worse earlier. It was there even before coming to Geneva, so it's been a while, and I think it should be fine in one or two days. Today was already much better."

Sindarov, meanwhile, said he was not thinking about the eventual outcome, with 10 games still to be played.

"I don't know, I'm actually not thinking about this. It's only four games; there are 10 more games, and everything can happen.

"Of course we saw more openings, more ideas in the openings, but in general the psychological things will be more important close to the end of the event."

Strategic Insights And Upcoming Games

Gukesh said understanding each other's preparation would become easier as the match progressed, but the decisive moments would come after the opening.

"As we play more games, we get to know more about each other, what kind of strategy or openings each of us has prepared. But I think that's just one part of the game. It mostly depends on how sharp you are, how good you feel over the board. What's most important is what happens after the opening."

The match resumes on Sunday, with Sindarov playing with the white pieces in the fifth game.

The 14-game classical contest will have rapid tie-breaks if the scores remain level after the final game.