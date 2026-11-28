In a closely contested World Chess Championship, defending champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov played their fourth consecutive draw in Game 4 on Saturday, maintaining a 2-2 tie in the 14-game series.

IMAGE: D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov remain locked at 2-2 after four successive draws in the World Chess Championship. Photograph: Michal Walusza/Reuters

Key Points Defending champion D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov played their fourth successive draw in Game 4 of the World Chess Championship on Saturday.

The game, featuring Gukesh with white pieces in the Petrov Defence, ended in a draw after 34 moves, keeping the scores level at 2-2 in the 14-game championship.

Gukesh expressed satisfaction with his ninth-move idea, acknowledging limited winning opportunities, while Sindarov considered the draw a fair reflection of the high-level play.

Both players noted the evenly balanced nature of the contest compared to Gukesh's previous World Championship match in Singapore.

With 10 games remaining, Sindarov will play with the white pieces in Game 5 as both competitors seek the first breakthrough.

Defending champion D Gukesh of India and his Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov played out their fourth successive draw in the World Chess Championship in Geneva on Saturday, with neither player willing to take undue risks in a closely fought Game 4.

Playing with the white pieces, Gukesh looked to put Sindarov under pressure in the Petrov Defence, but the Uzbek responded with accurate moves to keep the position balanced.

After an interesting battle and a series of exchanges, the players agreed to a draw after 34 moves, leaving the scores level at 2-2 in the 14-game championship.

Strategic Opening And Counterplay

The game began with the familiar Petrov Defence, but Gukesh introduced an unusual idea. Sindarov responded after taking time to assess the unfamiliar position.

The Indian continued to develop his pieces and came up with another interesting idea on the ninth move. The queen manoeuvre was aimed at creating attacking possibilities and putting pressure on the black position.

Sindarov, however, understood the plan and responded well on the ninth move before keeping his position secure.

Gukesh tried to make progress through his pieces and pawn advances to maintain the pressure. Sindarov, however, remained alert and did not allow the Indian to build a lasting advantage.

Endgame Dynamics And Draw

The game then entered a phase of exchanges, with both players giving up their rooks.

The position gradually simplified into a queen endgame, leaving Gukesh with little room to create winning chances.

The Indian continued to look for opportunities through a series of queen checks, but Sindarov held his ground.

The players repeated their moves towards the end, with Gukesh checking the black king before the game ended in a draw after 34 moves.

Players' Perspectives On Game 4

Gukesh was pleased with his ninth-move idea, which he described as a beautiful concept. However, the Indian acknowledged that the position offered limited opportunities for either player to make further progress.

"If two strong players both play a good game, a draw is the most likely result. But there's a lot of interesting stuff happening. Qb1 is such a beautiful idea - I had to play it... We are doing interesting things, both are playing well, both are strong players. There's a lot more games to come," he said.

The defending champion also compared the current contest with his previous World Championship match in Singapore, saying the battle against Sindarov had so far been more evenly balanced.

"Surely there was a lot more ups and downs in Singapore. Here, it's of a very high level and both of us seem to be going neck and neck," Gukesh said.

Looking Ahead In The Championship

Sindarov felt the result was a fair reflection of the contest, pointing out that both players had managed to maintain a high level of accuracy.

"Chess is an equal game. If both sides play well, it will always be a draw. Today was a tricky game, we both played well, so a draw is a normal result... The next ten games will be very interesting," the Uzbek said.

The first four classical games have now ended in draws, with neither player managing to take an early lead. The result also sets up an interesting next phase of the championship, with 10 games still to be played.

Sindarov will have the white pieces in Game 5 as both players look to make the first breakthrough in the title contest.