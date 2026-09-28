Elavenil Valarivan Receives Rs 1.33 Crore For Asian Games Success

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has honoured shooter Elavenil Valarivan with a substantial Rs 1.33 crore award for her double silver medal win at the Asian Games 2026, underscoring the state's commitment to fostering athletic excellence.

Photograph: Asian Games 2026/X

Key Points Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi awarded shooter Elavenil Valarivan Rs 1.33 crore for her Asian Games 2026 performance.

Valarivan secured two silver medals in the Women's 10m Air Rifle individual and team events.

The financial assistance includes funds from the Khel Pratibha Puraskar Yojana, Shaktidoot Scheme, and Olympic Incentive Scheme.

The Gujarat government reaffirms its commitment to supporting and developing state athletes for international competitions.

Valarivan, an Arjuna Awardee, has a distinguished career including participation in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and an ISSF World Cup gold.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday presented shooter Elavenil Valarivan with Rs 1.33 crore under the Khel Pratibha Puraskar Yojana for winning two silver medals at the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan.

Valarivan won silver in the Women's 10m Air Rifle (Individual) and Women's 10m Air Rifle (Team) events, a government release said.

Government Support For Athletes

"To help Elavenil Valarivan sustain her outstanding performance in sports, the Gujarat government has provided total assistance of Rs 1.33 crore under Shaktidoot Scheme and Olympic Incentive Scheme, along with Rs 74 lakh under schemes such as the DLSS Scheme and Khel Mahakumbh," the release stated.

The Gujarat government is committed to providing all necessary training and facilities to nurture sporting talent and prepare athletes from the state for global competitions, the release quoted Sanghavi as saying.

"When a son or daughter brings glory to the country at the international level, it is not only the result of the athlete's hard work but also due to the significant contribution of parents, who nurture their children with values and support them throughout their journey," he added.

Valarivan's Achievements And Inspiration

Elavenil Valarivan, who studied at the Sanskardham complex under the state government's District Level Sports School (DLSS) scheme, has brought glory to Gujarat at the Asian Games, making it a proud moment for everyone, Sanghavi said.

When youth nurtured at Sanskardham achieve remarkable success in sports, they inspire thousands of other young athletes across the state, the Deputy CM added.

The 27-year-old athlete, a resident of Maninagar area here, is associated with the Gujarat government's Shaktidoot Scheme since 2017-18 and currently holds an 'A' category position, the release added.

The Arjuna Award recipient represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2019, she won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, recording an impressive score of 251.7, it said.