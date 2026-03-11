HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Gujarat Giants Name Randhir Singh Sehrawat as Head Coach

Gujarat Giants Name Randhir Singh Sehrawat as Head Coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 13:09 IST

x

Former India international Randhir Singh Sehrawat has been appointed as the head coach of Gujarat Giants, bringing a wealth of experience to the Pro Kabaddi League team.

Key Points

  • Randhir Singh Sehrawat, a former India international, is the new head coach for Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).
  • Sehrawat brings extensive PKL experience, including a title and multiple play-off appearances, to the Gujarat Giants.
  • An Arjuna Award recipient, Sehrawat has a proven track record, having guided Indian Railways to national titles and won gold at the 1990 Asian Games.
  • Sehrawat expresses his excitement to work with Gujarat Giants' blend of young talent and experienced players, aiming for the PKL title.

Former India international Randhir Singh Sehrawat has been appointed as the head coach of Gujarat Giants ahead of the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Sehrawat brings 11 seasons of PKL experience, including one title and six play-off appearances.

 

An Arjuna Award recipient, Sehrawat has guided Indian Railways to multiple national titles and was part of India's gold medal-winning team at the 1990 Asian Games.

Sehrawat is one of the most experienced coaches in the league, having been associated with the PKL since its launch in 2014.

As a player, Sehrawat represented India in several international tournaments, including the Asian Kabaddi Championship (1988), the South Asian Games (1989) and the 1990 Asian Games, where he served as vice-captain.

Sehrawat's Aims for Gujarat Giants

Speaking on his appointment, Sehrawat said: "I'm delighted to return to the Pro Kabaddi League and grateful to Adani Sportsline for this opportunity. Gujarat Giants has a strong mix of young talent and experienced players and I look forward to working with the team as we aim for the title."

Gujarat Giants is owned by Adani Sportsline.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PKL: Gujarat Giants down UP Yoddhas
PKL: Gujarat Giants down UP Yoddhas
Gujarat Titans give players a lot of freedom: Rabada
Gujarat Titans give players a lot of freedom: Rabada
PKL: Dabang Delhi do the double over Gujarat Giants
PKL: Dabang Delhi do the double over Gujarat Giants
Pandya, Rahul to lead new IPL teams Ahmedabad, Lucknow
Pandya, Rahul to lead new IPL teams Ahmedabad, Lucknow
Ready for bigger kabaddi extravaganza?
Ready for bigger kabaddi extravaganza?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on Today's Actresses5:14

'They Are Setting New Standards!', Khushbu Sundar on...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO