Gujarat Giants Name Randhir Singh Sehrawat as Head Coach

Former India international Randhir Singh Sehrawat has been appointed as the head coach of Gujarat Giants ahead of the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Sehrawat brings 11 seasons of PKL experience, including one title and six play-off appearances.

An Arjuna Award recipient, Sehrawat has guided Indian Railways to multiple national titles and was part of India's gold medal-winning team at the 1990 Asian Games.

Sehrawat is one of the most experienced coaches in the league, having been associated with the PKL since its launch in 2014.

As a player, Sehrawat represented India in several international tournaments, including the Asian Kabaddi Championship (1988), the South Asian Games (1989) and the 1990 Asian Games, where he served as vice-captain.

Sehrawat's Aims for Gujarat Giants

Speaking on his appointment, Sehrawat said: "I'm delighted to return to the Pro Kabaddi League and grateful to Adani Sportsline for this opportunity. Gujarat Giants has a strong mix of young talent and experienced players and I look forward to working with the team as we aim for the title."

Gujarat Giants is owned by Adani Sportsline.