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Gujarat DCM Praises Akshay Kumar's Long-Term Support For Kudo Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 15, 2026 22:44 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Actor Akshay Kumar's unwavering commitment to the international Kudo tournament for nearly a decade has earned him praise from Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, inspiring youth towards fitness and discipline.

Key Points

  • Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi lauded actor Akshay Kumar for his consistent support of the international Kudo tournament for the last seven to eight years.
  • Sanghavi highlighted Kumar's dedication as an inspiration for today's youth in terms of fitness, discipline, and dedication.
  • The Kudo tournament, which began in Surat, would receive the Gujarat government's support to expand its reach and provide a wider platform to players at the national level.
  • Akshay Kumar emphasised the importance of health and physical fitness for players, alongside happiness, peace, and service in life.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday lauded actor Akshay Kumar for consistently supporting the organisation of an international Kudo tournament for the last seven to eight years, saying his commitment to the sport was an inspiration for youngsters.

Akshay Kumar's Enduring Commitment To Kudo

Sanghavi was speaking at the 18th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament in the presence of the actor as well as the chairman and managing trustee of Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar and his wife Nivritti Kumari Mewar.

 

"Despite his success and busy schedule, Akshay Kumar has been consistently dedicating his time and extending support to the organisation of the Kudo tournament for the last seven to eight years without missing a single year, reflecting his commitment towards it," Sanghavi said.

Kumar is an excellent role model for today's youth in terms of fitness, discipline and dedication, he added.

Expanding Kudo's Reach Nationally

The tournament, which began in Surat, would receive the Gujarat government's support to expand its reach and provide a wider platform to players at the national level, Sanghavi said. Collective efforts would help take Kudo to new heights in Gujarat and across the country, he added.

Kumar expressed gratitude to Sanghavi and appreciated the contribution of more than 300 referees, teachers and players who rendered their services in the successful organisation of the tournament.

"The most important aspect of this tournament, which has been held for the last 18 years, is the health and physical fitness of the players. Health should be given the highest priority along with happiness, peace and service in life," he said.

Kudo is a modern, hybrid mixed martial art and full-contact combat sport founded in 1981 in Japan.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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