Gujarat Police Award Sports Scholarships To Young Athletes

The Gujarat Police have awarded sports scholarships to four young athletes, children of police personnel, recognising their national-level achievements and promoting sports within the police community.

Key Points Gujarat Police awarded sports scholarships to children of police personnel.

The scholarships recognise national-level achievements in shooting, cricket, badminton, and volleyball.

The initiative aims to promote sports awareness among police families.

The DGP expressed confidence that the scholarships will inspire future athletes.

Gujarat in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) Dr K L N Rao on Friday awarded sports scholarships to four children of police personnel who achieved success at the national level in various disciplines.

Young Athletes Honoured By Gujarat Police

Rao awarded scholarships to four young players -- Nandini Dharmarajsinh Chudasama (shooting), Viraj Pravinbhai (cricket), Dharmaditya K Jhala (badminton) and Sakshi Kalpeshkumar (volleyball), according to an official release.

Promoting Sports Awareness Within Police Families

The in-charge DGP congratulated the young athletes, stating that the initiative's primary aim was to promote sports awareness among police personnel and their families and encourage them to strive for excellence in the field, the release said.

He expressed confidence the scholarships will inspire other children to pursue a career in sports in the future.