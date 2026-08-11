Gujarat Boosts Athlete Support With Shaktidoot 2.0 Scheme And Rs 388 Crore Infrastructure

Gujarat's new Shaktidoot 2.0 sports scheme is set to revolutionise athlete support with increased financial aid, a focus on grassroots talent, and significant investment in sports infrastructure across the state.

Key Points Gujarat's Shaktidoot 2.0 scheme significantly increases financial assistance for athletes, raising the maximum aid from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The scheme promotes inclusive sports development by providing equal opportunities and assistance to para, deaf, blind, and other differently-abled players.

New amendments aim to identify grassroots talent by reducing the minimum age limit for applicants to above 9 years and offering continuous, performance-based support.

A scientific, point-based marking system with sports experts ensures a professional and transparent selection process, prioritising major competitions like the Olympics.

The launch includes the inauguration of sports complexes and libraries worth over Rs 388 crore, alongside the distribution of prestigious sports awards to 799 talented players.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will launch the statewide sports scheme 'Shaktidoot 2.0' and conduct an 'e-bhoomipujan-e-lokarparan' program of sports complexes and libraries worth more than Rs 388 crore on Wednesday, officials said. The event will take place at Mahatma Mandir, said a release.

The Bhupendra Patel-led state government has carried out "revolutionary reforms" in the Shaktidoot Yojana and implemented Shaktidoot 2.0, the release stated. Under the new scheme, financial assistance for all-round development of athletes has been increased significantly. The maximum assistance has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Enhancing Support for Athletes and Differently-Abled Players

Equal opportunities and assistance will also be provided to para, deaf, blind and other differently-abled players, the release said. The number of players under the scheme will also increase in phases. "In order to identify new talent from the grassroots level, the minimum age limit for applying has also been reduced from 12 to 20 years to above 9 years," the release stated.

According to the new amendments, continuous assistance will be provided to players based on performance, and fixed time limits have been removed. "To make the selection process more professional and transparent, a scientific point-based marking system has been implemented with the participation of sports experts in the screening and selection committee, in which due priority will be given to competitions like the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," the government release stated.

Investing in Sports Infrastructure and Talent Recognition

Moreover, immediate financial assistance will be provided to the players who are not included in the Shaktidoot scheme but perform excellently during the year under the 'Shaktidoot B' initiative, the release said. Sanghavi will also distribute the Eklavya Award, Sardar Patel Award and Jaideepsinhji Award to 799 talented players at the program. The projects the deputy CM is slated to launch or inaugurate include 11 sports complexes, 7 libraries and 2 study halls at the taluka level, besides 7 sports complexes, 5 libraries and 2 municipal libraries.