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Guimaraes, Vinicius fire Brazil to 4-2 win as Raphinha suffers injury scare

September 30, 2026 00:38 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Brazil rallied past Australia 4-2 after Raphinha’s halftime injury, with Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Jr sealing victory before the Selecao travel to Kolkata for Saturday’s India friendly.

Bruno Guimaraes

IMAGE: Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates with Endrick after scoring their third goal against Australia in an international friendly in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photograph: Darren England/Reuters

Key Points

  • Brazil rallied from 2-2 at halftime to beat Australia 4-2, with Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Jr scoring in the second half.
  • Captain Raphinha was forced off at halftime with right-leg muscle discomfort after scoring Brazil’s equaliser from the penalty spot.
  • Vanderson scored his first international goal, while Guimaraes and Vinicius completed Brazil’s scoring after Australia had briefly taken a 2-1 lead.
  • Brazil will now travel to Kolkata to face India in a friendly on Saturday, with Raphinha’s fitness likely to remain a concern.

A second-half surge secured a 4-2 win for Brazil in their second friendly with Australia on Tuesday, but Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti was left worried as his captain Raphinha had to be substituted at halftime with muscle discomfort.

The Brazilian federation (CBF) said Barcelona attacker Raphinha, who scored from the spot before the break to equalise at 2-2, felt discomfort in his right leg, where he has suffered multiple hamstring and thigh injuries.

Raphinha's departure, however, did not hinder Brazil's comeback after a shaky first half, as Bruno Guimaraes struck in the 69th minute and Vinicius Jr converted a late penalty to secure their only win in the two-match friendly tour of Australia.

Australia had fielded the same starting 11 that had Brazil on the ropes in Friday's 1-1 draw, but Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made seven changes, switching out the entire defence.

 

The pitchside fireworks before kickoff in Brisbane were no match for Brazil's immediate barrage, as Vanderson scored his first international goal just three minutes in.

But Australia hit back from Connor Metcalfe's corner before the half-hour mark, as Alessandro Circati tapped home at the far post.

Five minutes later, Metcalfe let fly a left-footer from outside the box that soared past the diving keeper, putting Australia ahead.

Guimaraes, Vinicius Complete Brazil’s Second-Half Turnaround

Vinicius Jr

IMAGE: Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring Brazil's fourth goal. Photograph: Darren England/Reuters

Brazil equalised just before the break from Raphinha's penalty after Danilo was brought down by Harry Souttar.

Raphinha's replacement Endrick immediately drew repeated harsh challenges from Souttar, nearly kicking off a brawl after Endrick pushed Souttar and went down grabbing his neck in the 65th minute.

Endrick had his revenge four minutes later, as he sprinted down the left and flashed a cross to Guimaraes, who struck the ball in. Vinicius scored Brazil's fourth in the 80th minute with another penalty after Nestory Irankunda tripped him in the box.

Brazil travel to Kolkata for a friendly with India on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
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