Guess How Messi Celebrated His 39th Birthday

Discover how football icon Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday with an intense training session, reaffirming his commitment to Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey and his status as the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has achieved a World Cup hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria in the current campaign. Photograph: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Key Points Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday with an intense gym training session, showcasing his dedication to Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Messi, already the FIFA World Cup's all-time top goalscorer, continues to lead Argentina in the ongoing tournament.

He shared a video of his full-intensity upper body and arm workout on Instagram, preparing for upcoming challenges.

Argentina, led by Messi, has advanced to the Round of 16, with their next match against Jordan scheduled for June 28 in Texas.

On the eve of his 39th birthday, Lionel Messi showed exactly why he remains one of football's greatest competitors.

While many would choose to celebrate and unwind, the Argentine captain was busy putting in the hard yards in the gym, staying focused on Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Messi turned 39 on Wednesday, entering a new chapter, a new year of his life as the FIFA World Cup's top goal-scorer of all time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi's Unwavering Commitment To Success

The FIFA World Cup-winning captain shared a video on Instagram showing himself powering through a full-intensity training session, working on his upper body and arms while preparing for Argentina's next challenge.

The veteran forward is enjoying yet another remarkable tournament, leading Argentina into the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Their final group-stage clash against Jordan is scheduled for June 28 in Texas.

Messi has already etched his name deeper into football history by becoming the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

After opening his campaign with his first-ever World Cup hat-trick against Algeria, he followed it up with a brace against Austria, helping Argentina secure victory.