HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Guardiola warns City stars: No Christmas kilos allowed

Guardiola warns City stars: No Christmas kilos allowed

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 22, 2025 14:03 IST

x

'Imagine one player and now he's perfect but he will arrive with three kilos more. He will (stay) in Manchester. He will not travel to Nottingham Forest.'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who once criticised England midfielder Kalvin Phillips for returning from the 2022 World Cup over his weight target, also said it was crucial for players to switch off and take a break from the relentless schedule.

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who once criticised England midfielder Kalvin Phillips for returning from the 2022 World Cup over his weight target, also said it was crucial for players to switch off and take a break from the relentless schedule. Photograph: Paul Childs /Reuters

Manchester City's players will have three days away from football to enjoy the Christmas holidays but manager Pep Guardiola says anyone falling foul of the scales on their return will not play against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

 

"Every player makes a weight. They come back on the 25th and I will be there controlling how many kilos come up, (to see if) they come fatty," said Guardiola, who is known for being strict about diet and conditioning.

"The moment they arrive after three days I want to see how they come back. They can eat but I want to control them. I have to make a selection for (December) 27 against Nottingham Forest.

"Imagine one player and now he's perfect but he will arrive with three kilos more. He will (stay) in Manchester. He will not travel to Nottingham Forest."

Guardiola, who once criticised England midfielder Kalvin Phillips for returning from the 2022 World Cup over his weight target, also said it was crucial for players to switch off and take a break from the relentless schedule.

"Next week I have holidays, being with family and with champagne," the Spaniard told reporters.

"I've learned from England, since I arrived, as much days (where you can) have a day off, you give them. The schedule is so tight and the players have to forget.

"The moment of the game they will be fresh in the legs. The players have to go with the families and forget football. It's good. For them to see the manager every day – that's so tough!"

City, who beat West Ham United 3-0 at the weekend, are two points behind leaders Arsenal after 17 games. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Politics Amid Performance: How Cricket Shaped In 2025
Politics Amid Performance: How Cricket Shaped In 2025
Australian players question ICC over DRS inconsistencies
Australian players question ICC over DRS inconsistencies
How impressive Vaishnavi kept calm on India debut
How impressive Vaishnavi kept calm on India debut
Amorim rues misfortune after Villa sink Manchester United
Amorim rues misfortune after Villa sink Manchester United
Pakistan thrash India to claim U-19 Asia Cup title
Pakistan thrash India to claim U-19 Asia Cup title

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Wings of Wonder: Thoothukudi Estuary Turns into a Bird Paradise2:05

Wings of Wonder: Thoothukudi Estuary Turns into a Bird...

Jitendra Steals the Spotlight at Birthday Bash!1:12

Jitendra Steals the Spotlight at Birthday Bash!

PM Modi's majestic roadshow in Guwahati draws attention2:21

PM Modi's majestic roadshow in Guwahati draws attention

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO