Pep Guardiola secured his 15th major trophy as Manchester City manager after an FA Cup final win over Chelsea, with players and club officials praising the stability behind City's era of dominance.

IMAGE: Manchester City players and staff celebrate with the FA Cup trophy after their win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 to win the FA Cup on Saturday.

The title marked Pep Guardiola’s 15th major trophy as Manchester City manager.

Guardiola has now won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and one Champions League trophy with City.

Guardiola highlighted the importance of stability and support from Manchester City’s hierarchy.

Pep Guardiola's 15th major title as Manchester City coach, delivered with Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea, underscores the virtue of long-term stability at the club that the defeated Londoners can only dream of emulating.

Guardiola has now won the FA Cup three times since arriving in Manchester 10 years ago on top of six Premier League titles, five League Cups and one Champions League trophy.

Although the former Barcelona great's days at City might be coming to an end, the Spaniard could add to that glittering array of silverware this month if Premier League leaders Arsenal stumble in the last two games of the season.

City's players were quick to heap praise on 55-year-old Guardiola -- the longest-serving current Premier League manager with the same club -- after Saturday's win.

The game was settled by a deft, back-heeled goal from City's Ghana international forward Antoine Semenyo in the 72nd minute after a cross by Erling Haaland.

Bernado Silva, John Stones praise Pep Guardiola

IMAGE: Pep Guardiola is the longest serving current manager at Manchester City. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Captain Bernardo Silva, who is due to leave City at the end of the season, said he owed the Catalan coach a lot of the credit for the success of his career.

"He changed the way I see football. Eighty percent of my career was with him as my manager," the Portugal playmaker said.

"All the things I hoped to achieve were with him."

Defender John Stones, who is also leaving City this month, said the standards set by Guardiola were unique among coaches.

"That winning mentality is nothing like I've ever seen," England defender Stones told TNT television.

CITY'S PATIENCE PAYS OFF

Guardiola himself pointed to the patience of City's top officials in sticking with him during leaner periods which contrasted with quick decisions by other clubs to fire their managers after a dip in form.

"One of the biggest successes is the stability above me," he told reporters.

"Without that you don't have this success. It’s impossible."

British media have speculated that Guardiola might leave City at the end of this season, although he has said he still has a year left to run on his contract.

Asked on Saturday by TNT about the rumours of an early departure, he said: "What rumours?" and put down his microphone.