HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Greek Tsitsipas eyes 'home' glory in Melbourne

Greek Tsitsipas eyes 'home' glory in Melbourne

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 16:40 IST

x

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action

IMAGE: Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas is confident he will have huge support in his latest bid for a first Grand Slam title. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Former Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes a return to his "home" Slam at Melbourne Park can spark an upturn in his fortunes after an inconsistent 2024 saw the Greek drop out of the top 10.

Tsitsipas won his third Masters title in Monte Carlo in April but other than that found success hard to come by, finishing the year ranked 11th.

Melbourne has the largest population of Greek speakers outside Greece and Cyprus and 2023 Australian Open finalist Tsitsipas is confident he will have huge support in his latest bid for a first Grand Slam title.

 

"I'm really glad to be back to Melbourne," he told reporters on Saturday.

"I can't wait to start the Australian Open, which I've said is my home Slam. It's a great opportunity to be playing on these courts, to be receiving the crowd support I have been receiving over the last few years.

"I just hope my tennis blends in well with the rest of the crowd and I'm going to be able to really perform at my highest level and bring that tennis I've shown in the last few years."

The 26-year-old former French Open runner-up said his game flourished when he was in his comfort zone.

"It makes a big difference in terms of feeling on court," Tsitsipas added.

"When I travel around the world and play in different places, I have seemed to be connecting more with the European kind of vibe. I haven't had great success in the U.S.

"Travelling so far overseas and having that feeling of home allows me to feel good within my comfort zone. That's also why my tennis thrives and I feel better with my game."

Tsitsipas plays American Alex Michelsen in his opener at the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Madison Keys conquers Adelaide again
Madison Keys conquers Adelaide again
Did Rybakina's ex-coach really cross the line?
Did Rybakina's ex-coach really cross the line?
Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Following Vijender's footsteps! Boxer Dev turns pro
Following Vijender's footsteps! Boxer Dev turns pro
Kashmiri teen makes history at Pencak Silat C'ship
Kashmiri teen makes history at Pencak Silat C'ship

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Desi tennis star who will debut against Djoko

webstory image 2

5 Most Colourful Kite Festivals Across The World

webstory image 3

Hrithik's 10 Coolest Intro Scenes

VIDEOS

Watch: Indian Army's robotic mules ready for Army Day Parade1:18

Watch: Indian Army's robotic mules ready for Army Day Parade

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama Place1:56

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama...

Toddler turned saint: The inspiring tale of Kunj Baba in Alakh Darbar1:30

Toddler turned saint: The inspiring tale of Kunj Baba in...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD