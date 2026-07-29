'Great pride to the nation': Top leaders praise CWG heroes

Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Harjinder Kaur have garnered immense national pride and recognition from top leaders for their historic silver medal wins at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, inspiring a new generation of sports enthusiasts.

IMAGE: Gulveer Singh celebrates after winning silver in Glasgow. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Gulveer Singh secured India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event, marking a historic achievement.

Harjinder Kaur added to India's weightlifting success by winning a silver medal in the women's 69kg category.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the athletes.

Leaders highlighted the national pride brought by their performances and their role in inspiring young Indian athletes.

India's strong performance at CWG 2026 continued with these medals and three boxers advancing to the semifinals.

India's medal winners at the Commonwealth Games 2026 continued to receive praise from the country's top leaders after another memorable day in Glasgow, where Gulveer Singh scripted history and Harjinder Kaur added to India's weightlifting success with silver medals.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the two athletes, hailing their achievements and the pride they had brought to the nation.

Presidential Recognition For Historic Feats

President Murmu lauded Gulveer Singh for becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event, calling it a landmark moment for Indian athletics.

"Hearty congratulations to Gulveer Singh on your splendid achievement! By winning the Silver Medal in the Men's 10,000m race at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, you have earned India its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event. The nation is proud of you. I wish you many more laurels in future," the post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X read.

The President also congratulated Harjinder Kaur on winning silver in the women's 69kg weightlifting competition.

"Heartiest congratulations to Harjinder Kaur on clinching the Silver Medal in the Women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. You have made India proud with your spirited performance. May you continue to scale new heights of success," the post read.

Leaders Emphasise Inspiration And National Pride

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also praised the duo, saying their performances would inspire the next generation of Indian athletes.

"Many congratulations to Harjinder Kaur on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 69kg Weightlifting event and to Gulveer Singh on securing the Silver Medal in the Men's 10,000m race at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026," he posted on X.

"Your outstanding performances have brought great pride to the nation. Harjinder's determination and Gulveer's historic feat as India's first Commonwealth Games medallist in the men's 10,000m event will inspire countless young athletes. Wishing you both continued success and many more milestones in the years to come," he added.

Defence Minister And Lok Sabha Speaker Join Tributes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Gulveer's achievement as "historic and exemplary", noting that the Army athlete had become the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m.

"Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh on his winning Silver Medal in the Men's 10000 M at the #CommonwealthGames2026. This success is even more special as he becomes the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the event," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

"This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His incredible hard work and dedication have made the nation proud. Best wishes for his future endeavours," he added.

The Defence Minister also congratulated Harjinder Kaur for her impressive silver-medal performance in weightlifting.

"Yet another medal for India in Weightlifting! Proud of Harjinder Kaur for winning Silver in the Women's Weightlifting 69kg event at #CWG26. She personifies excellence and remarkable commitment to sports. Congratulations to her! Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," Singh said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the tributes during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, congratulating both medal winners as well as the entire Indian contingent.

"Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh have brought glory to India in the ongoing 23rd Commonwealth Games by winning silver medals. On behalf of the House, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the athletes who have brought honour to the nation, as well as to their coaches and Team India," Birla said while addressing the House.

India's Continued Success At Glasgow CWG

India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Gulveer creating history through his silver medal in the men's 10,000m and Harjinder finishing second in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. The celebrations did not end there, as three Indian boxers also booked their places in the semifinals, guaranteeing the country at least three more medals.