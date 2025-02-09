HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Grant Fisher smashes 3,000m World indoor record

Grant Fisher smashes 3,000m World indoor record

February 09, 2025 10:32 IST

Grant Fisher

IMAGE: Grant Fisher of the United States clocked 7 minutes 22.91 seconds, lowering Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma's World mark of 7:23.81, set in 2023, at the Millrose Games, in New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Grant Fisher of the United States smashed the World indoor 3,000 metres record at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday, in a thrilling duel with Olympic 1,500 meters champion Cole Hocker.

Fisher and Hocker were locked in battle throughout the race before Fisher passed his fellow American off the final turn to clock seven minutes 22.91 seconds, lowering Ethiopian Lamecha Girma's World mark of 7:23.81, set in 2023.

 

The 27-year-old Fisher won bronze in both the 5,000 and 10,000m at last year's Paris Olympics.

Hocker crossed the line in 7:23.14 on Saturday, also under Girma's mark.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Alcaraz, de Minaur to clash in Rotterdam final
FA Cup PIX: Manchester City survive; Chelsea crash out
Ramanathan-Myneni stumble in final hurdle in Chennai
Watch Out For This 15 YO In Tennis!
Freestyle Chess: Winless Gukesh moves into knockouts!
