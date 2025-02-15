Grant Fisher breaks 5,000m Indoor World record

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
February 15, 2025 07:33 IST

IMAGE: Grant Fisher of the United States clocked 12 minutes 44.09 seconds at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday to lower Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele's mark of 12:49.60s, set in 2004. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Grant Fisher of the United States smashed the World indoor 5,000 meters record at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday, just a week after setting the Indoor 3,000 meters record.

Fisher clocked 12 minutes 44.09 seconds, lowering the 12:49.60 mark set by Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele in 2004.

 

The 27-year-old Fisher, who won bronze in both the 5,000 and 10,000m at last year's Paris Olympics, had broken the World indoor 3,000m record at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday.

Jimmy Gressier secured second place with a time of 12:54.92, improving his previous French national record in the event.

Source: REUTERS
