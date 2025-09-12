HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Grand Swiss: Nihal in joint lead; Gukesh loses again

Grand Swiss: Nihal in joint lead; Gukesh loses again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 12, 2025 02:01 IST

x

In the women's section, defending champion Vaishali Rameshbabu regained the sole lead after defeating Chinese IM Guo Qi.

Nihal Sarin

IMAGE: Indian GM Nihal Sarin won a thriller against Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo to surge into joint lead with 5.5 points. Photograph: Michał Walusza/FIDE

World champion D Gukesh's struggles continued as he slumped to a third successive defeat, losing to 16-year-old Turkish Grandmaster Ediz Gurel in the seventh round of the FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday.

Coming off reverses to USA's Abhimanyu Mishra and Nikolas Theodorou of Greece, the rest day did little to arrest Gukesh's slide as he blundered a bishop in the end game to extend his losing streak.

He now has three points from seven outings and needs to win all of his matches to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, Indian GM Nihal Sarin grabbed a share of the lead after a thrilling victory over overnight leader Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran. He is joined at the top by German GM Matthias Bluebaum, who defeated Arjun Erigaisi. Both have 5.5 points.

Seven players, including Vidit Gujrathi, Iranian-French star Alireza Firouzja, Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov, and Americans Hans Niemann and Abhimanyu Mishra, are in joint second place with five points each. They all won their respective matches in the seventh round to move within half a point of the lead.

R Praggnanandhaa defeated Israeli GM Maxim Rodshtein to move to 4.5 points, joining 10 others that also includes Erigaisi and Pranav Venkatesh.

 

In the women's section, defending champion Vaishali Rameshbabu regained the sole lead after defeating Chinese IM Guo Qi to register her fifth win of the competition.

GM Divya Deshmukh also picked up a win.

The top two from each section will make it to the Candidates tournament of 2026 that will determine the challenger for the next World Championship match in both men and women section.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Should India Have Batted 1st Against UAE?
Should India Have Batted 1st Against UAE?
Ayush packs off World No. 9, runs into Lakshya in QF
Ayush packs off World No. 9, runs into Lakshya in QF
Is Tendulkar in race for BCCI top post?
Is Tendulkar in race for BCCI top post?
'There should be no cricket & trade with Pakistan'
'There should be no cricket & trade with Pakistan'
Asia Cup: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh crush Hong Kong
Asia Cup: Litton Das shines as Bangladesh crush Hong Kong

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lava's Affordable 5G Phone With 5000mAh Power

webstory image 2

9 Fastest Growing Careers By 2034

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroines

VIDEOS

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!1:16

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!

Kathmandu-Bound Flight in Trouble: Passengers Left Without AC1:19

Kathmandu-Bound Flight in Trouble: Passengers Left...

Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions7:41

Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV