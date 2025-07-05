HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh Claims Rapid Honours

Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh Claims Rapid Honours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 05, 2025 01:28 IST

x

Gukesh

IMAGE: With 18 rounds still to come in the blitz section, D Gukesh has a handsome three-point lead over Duda Jan-Kryzsztof of Poland. Photograph: Grand Chess Tour/X

World champion D. Gukesh ended his campaign with a finely-crafted victory over Wesley So of the United States in the ninth and final round of the rapid section of Super United Rapid and Blitz Tournament, which is a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

After five victories in a row on the second day, Gukesh played out a couple of draws on day 3 and eventually defeated Wesley to end on 14 points out of a possible 18.

Overall in rapid, he had two draws, a loss against Duda Jan-Kryzsztof of Poland and six wins.

With the rapid section ensuring two points for each win, the Indian ace now enjoys a healthy lead over Duda who drew the first two games and was poised to draw the third one too in the day.

With 18 rounds still to come in the blitz section, Gukesh has a handsome three-point lead over Duda in the $1,75,000 prize-money tournament with a winner's purse at $40,000.

For Gukesh, the day started with a peaceful result against Dutchman Anish Giri when the players reached a nearly-locked position despite several pieces on the board. The players shook hands as neither side was able to make much progress.

The second round was really interesting for Gukesh as he employed the Marshall gambit against Ivan Saric and the marathon lasted 87 moves before peace was signed.

Wesley So was already under pressure to catch up but his challenge did not last long as Gukesh capitalised on a tactical error to net a couple of pawns in the middle game and two full points without much ado in just 36 moves.

 

World number one Magnus Carlsen showed initial promise on the final day, starting off with two full points against Fabiano Caruana of the United States but then a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan ended his hopes of coming much closer.

The other Indian in the fray, R Praggnanandhaa defeated Saric in round seven and drew with Wesley so and Duda to end on nine points.

Final standings after rapid section: 1. Gukesh 14; 2. Duda 11; 3. Carlsen 10; 4-5. Caruana, Praggnanandhaa 9 each; 6-8. Firouzja, Wesley, Giri 8 each; 9. Saric 7; 10. Abdusattorov 6.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I've been bowling well but not getting wickets'
'I've been bowling well but not getting wickets'
What did PM Modi say about West Indies cricketers?
What did PM Modi say about West Indies cricketers?
Jaiswal equals Sehwag, Dravid's record
Jaiswal equals Sehwag, Dravid's record
Smith, Brook slam tons but Siraj gives India big lead
Smith, Brook slam tons but Siraj gives India big lead
Wimbledon PIX: Shelton reaches 3rd round in one minute
Wimbledon PIX: Shelton reaches 3rd round in one minute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Maj Gen GD Bakshi exposes China-Pak-Turkey nexus1:32

Maj Gen GD Bakshi exposes China-Pak-Turkey nexus

SECL leads the way in sustainable coal mining3:44

SECL leads the way in sustainable coal mining

Watch drone view as Kallanai Dam ensures smooth water distribution across Cauvery Delta Zone6:02

Watch drone view as Kallanai Dam ensures smooth water...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD