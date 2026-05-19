Injured Firouzja Turns Hotel Room Into Chess Battleground

Alireza Firouzja, the Iranian-born chess grandmaster, turned his Bucharest hotel room into an unconventional chess arena after an ankle injury, creating a memorable moment in the Grand Chess Tour.

IMAGE: France's Alireza Firouzja returned to action after an injury in surreal fashion, playing from his room with the board balanced on a small bedside table. Photographs: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Key Points Alireza Firouzja played a Grand Chess Tour game from his hotel room due to an ankle injury.

The scene of Firouzja playing from bed has become a viral image.

The Bucharest leg of the Grand Chess Tour is a 10-game round-robin tournament.

The unusual setting contrasted sharply with the sport's traditional formality.

Alireza Firouzja traded the tournament hall for a hotel room on Monday, stretched out across a bed with his injured ankle raised on a pillow while fellow chess grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov sat opposite him in an office chair, turning the Bucharest leg of the Grand Chess Tour into something closer to a late-night blitz session between friends.

After suffering the injury over the weekend and missing Sunday’s game against Fabiano Caruana, France's Firouzja returned to action in surreal fashion, playing from his room with the board balanced on a small bedside table as arbiters, cameras and online viewers peered into an improvised battleground.

Unconventional Chess Match Goes Viral

The image of the Iranian-born Firouzja in red shorts and black T-shirt for his round-five game quickly spread across social media.

Uzbek Sindarov, meanwhile, appeared entirely unfazed, calmly leaning over the board while Firouzja played horizontally from his mattress, creating a scene that may become one of the enduring images of this year’s tour.

A Gloriously Absurd Setting

For a sport built on ritual, silence and immaculate playing halls, it was gloriously absurd as world-class chess unfolded not beneath chandeliers and sponsor boards, but between a bedside lamp, a hotel duvet and a pair of abandoned training shoes.

The Bucharest leg of the Grand Chess Tour is a 10-game round-robin tournament that started on Thursday. Caruana and Firouzja will play their game in hand on Tuesday's rest day.d six runs from nine balls.