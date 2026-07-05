Alireza Firouzja Leads Croatian Grand Chess Tour After Stellar Blitz Performance

Alireza Firouzja has taken a commanding lead in the Croatian leg of the Grand Chess Tour with an exceptional blitz performance, while Indian chess prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh faced challenges, impacting their standings.

Key Points Alireza Firouzja achieved a dominant lead in the Grand Chess Tour's Croatian leg, scoring 20 points after the blitz section.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa struggled in the blitz, securing only 3.5 points and falling to fourth place overall.

World Champion D Gukesh also had an average performance, placing fifth with 14 points.

Firouzja's performance is noted as one of the most dominant in Grand Chess Tour history, with a three-point lead over nearest rivals.

Despite setbacks, Praggnanandhaa retains a chance for a podium finish on the final day of the 200,000 USD prize money tournament.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa could not replicate his rapid form, managing just 3.5 points from the opening nine rounds of the blitz section, while France's Alireza Firouzja produced a brilliant display to emerge as the sole leader after the penultimate day of the Croatian leg of the Grand Chess Tour. Alireza was simply brilliant in the faster version as he knocked down as many as eight points out of a possible nine and took a massive three points lead on 20 points over nearest rivals Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France. Praggnaandhaa slipped behind to a distanced fourth on 15.5 points, while world champion D Gukesh had another average day to reach on 14 points for his fifth spot.

Firouzja's Dominant Performance

In what can be termed one of the most dominant performances in Grand Chess Tour history, Firouzja has left half the field at least seven points adrift. Vincent Keymer of Germany is sixth on 13 points, Dutchman Anish Giri is another half a point behind, while Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania is on 11.5. Another two points behinds is Jorden van Foreest of Holland and Croatian Ivan Saric is at the bottom on just 5 points.

Indian Grandmasters' Struggles

After a dramatic bounce back that saw him sharing the lead after the rapid section with Alireza, Praggnaandhaa apparently missed the thread in the blitz section. Starting of the day with a win over Keymer, Praggnaandhaa took a draw in the next game with Giri but then four straight losses were enough to dent his confidence. The Indian ended with a net score of 3.5 points out of a possible eight on the fourth day of the tournament. Things were not so much different for Gukesh even though he got a half point more than Praggnaandhaa. Four losses in patches for the youngest ever world champion did not help his cause much.

Final Day Prospects And Standings

With 9 rounds in the blitz section still to be played, the top place is probably already decided. Praggnaandhaa still has a chance for a podium finish if he regains his touch on the final day of this 2,00,000 USD prize money tournament. Standings after round 9 rapid and 9 rounds of blitz: 1. Firouzja Alireza (Fr) 20; 2-3. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 17 each; 4. R Praggnanandhaa (Ind) 15.5; 5. D Gukesh (Ind) 13.5; Vincent Keymer (Ger) 13; 7. Anish Giri (Ned) 12.5; 8. Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou) 11.5; Jorden van Foreest (Ned) 9.5; 10. Ivan Saric (Cro) 5.