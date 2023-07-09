News
Grand Chess Tour: Anand, Gukesh tied 6th after nine games

Grand Chess Tour: Anand, Gukesh tied 6th after nine games

Source: PTI
July 09, 2023 12:54 IST
Viswanathn Anand and D Gukesh are in tied sixth place with 13 points

IMAGE: Viswanathn Anand and D Gukesh are in tied sixth place with 13 points. Photograph: Grand Chess Tour/Twitter

India's Viswanathan Anand and young GM D Gukesh slipped on the first day of the Blitz segment in the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz tournament in Zagreb, part of the Grand Chess Tour.

 

Anand endured a difficult time, winning only two of the nine games including one against his protege Gukesh to take his tally to 13 points after nine rounds of Blitz with another nine to follow.

The five-time world champion's only other victory came against Fabiano Caruana.

Gukesh, on the other hand, began with a win over Richard Rapport (Romania) before suffering four straight defeats. He bounced back to post wins over Constantin Lupulescu (Romania) and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland).

However, he ended poorly by losing to Ivan Saric (Croatia) and Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Anand and Gukesh are in tied sixth place with 13 points.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen was in stunning form, winning all nine of his games to take a significant lead. He has 20 points out of a possible 27 going into the second half of the blitz on Sunday.

Finishing the day tied for second place were the previous day's leaders Nepomniachtchi and Caruana. The 18-round blitz segment follows the rapid event in the tournament which features top players including Carlsen, Anand and Nepomniachtchi among others.

The time control for the rapid portion is 25+10, with 2 points awarded for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 for a loss. The blitz portion will have a time control of 5+2, using the typical 1, 1/2, 0 scoring system.

The Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international events, featuring the world's best players.

Vishy Anand storms into lead at Grand Chess Tour
GCL: A day of upsets as Carlsen suffers shock defeat
GCL: This is the way forward: Carlsen
3 held for beating 2 tribal brothers over mishap in MP
Digvijaya Singh booked for sharing post on Golwalkar
'Cannot see why Kohli or Rohit cannot play T20Is'
Canada Open: Sen in final, Sindhu falters in semis
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

17-year-old chess prodigy shocks Vishy Anand!

Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh shines with twin wins

