Former Snooker World Champion Graeme Dott Convicted of Child Sex Abuse

Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott has been convicted of sexually abusing two children decades ago following a trial in a Scottish court, leading to his suspension from professional play and an upcoming sentencing.

IMAGE: Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott, who is accused of sexually abusing two children between 1993 and 2010, arrives at the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, August 24, 2026. Photograph: Lesley Martin/Reuters

Key Points Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott was convicted of sexually abusing two children after a trial in a Scottish court.

Dott faced two charges of 'lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour' against a girl (1993-1996) and a boy (2006-2010).

The indictment included allegations of sexual assault, exposure, and inducing touch for the girl, and sexual remarks and touching for the boy.

Despite denying the charges, the 49-year-old was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow and will be sentenced next month.

Dott, who won the world championship in 2006, was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after the charges were announced.

Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott was on Monday convicted of sexually abusing two children several decades ago after a trial in a Scottish court. Dott was charged with two counts of "lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour", against a girl between 1993 and 1996, and a boy between 2006 and 2010.

Details of the Charges

The indictment alleged that the 49-year-old had sexually assaulted the girl, exposed himself to her and induced her to touch him. Dott was also accused of making sexual remarks to the boy and touching his genitals. He denied the charges but was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He will be sentenced next month.

Police Statement and Professional Impact

"Dott is a dangerous individual and I hope this conviction provides some measure of comfort to those impacted by his crimes," Detective Inspector Gary Smillie from Police Scotland told reporters.

Dott won the world snooker championship in 2006, beating Peter Ebdon 18-14 in the final, and twice finished as runner-up in 2004 and 2010. He was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association after the charges were announced last year.