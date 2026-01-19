Gold rush for India at Para Badminton International

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam claim two gold a piece in Egypt

IMAGE: Nurul Hossain Khan (left) claimed Bronze in the WH-2 Men’s Singles event, while Pramod Bhagat won Gold in the SL-3 Men’s Singles and in SL-3/SL-4 Men’s Doubles with Sukant Kadam (not pictured), while Pujyam Mishra (right) bagged Bronze in SL-3/SL-4 Men’s Doubles with Mantu Kumar (not pictured). Photograph: Kind courtesy Odisha Sports/X

India's Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched a gold medal each in the singles events of their respective categories and then combined together to stand on top of podium in doubles at the SPIRO SPATHIS Egypt Para Badminton International 2026 in Cairo.

Bhagat showcased grit and experience in the SL3 men's singles final, defeating compatriot Umesh Vikram Kumar in a thrilling three-set contest.

After conceding a closely-fought opening game 19-21, Bhagat raised his intensity and tactical sharpness to take the next two sets 21-15 and 21-13, sealing victory in a match lasting over an hour.

In the SL4 men's singles category, Sukant Kadam underlined his consistency and mental toughness, overcoming India's Surya Kant Yadav in straight sets. Both games went down to the wire, with Kadam prevailing 27-25, 21-18 in a high-quality final.

In SL3 class, a player must play standing and can have an impairment in one or both lower limbs, and poor movement balance.

SL4 class players have a lesser impairment than those in SL 3. SL 4 players can have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance.

The Indian duo then combined forces in the SL3-SL4 men's doubles event, where Bhagat and Kadam were awarded the gold medal following a walkover in the final against fellow Indians Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav, completing a memorable double-gold outing for both.

'Winning double gold with Sukant makes it even more special'

India enjoyed a highly successful campaign in the tournament, with gold medals also coming from Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Alphia James, and the women's doubles pair of Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan.

An elated Bhagat said, "This tournament was extremely important for me, especially with the World Championships coming up next month. The singles final tested my patience and fitness, and I'm really happy with the way I responded after losing the first set.

"Winning double gold with Sukant makes it even more special. It's a great confidence booster."

Kadam, on his part, said, "The singles final was mentally demanding, and I had to stay composed till the very end. Partnering with Pramod in doubles and winning gold together is always special. This is exactly the kind of start we were aiming for this season."