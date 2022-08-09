News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gold medal-winning lifting Jeremy gets hero's welcome

Gold medal-winning lifting Jeremy gets hero's welcome

Source: PTI
August 09, 2022 00:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua with Jeremy Lalrinnunga

IMAGE: Indian footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua with Jeremy Lalrinnunga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeje Lalpekhlua/Facebook

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was on Monday accorded a hero's welcome as he returned home in Aizawl after winning a gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

He was received by Mizoram Sports minister and Mizoram Olympic Association president Robert Romawia Royte, ruling Mizo National Front MLA from Aizawl West-I seat Zothantluanga, senior officials and family members, at the Lengpui airport.

 

Addressing a brief welcome home ceremony at the airport, Royte said Jeremy's success has brought laurel to not only India but also to Mizoram.

He said that the government is proud of the weightlifter.

The sports minister said Jeremy has overcome many hardships to achieve international limelight and poverty has never prevented him from having strong determination to achieve his success.

His family members supported him and contributed a lot to his achievement, he said.

According to Royte, the government would organise a grand felicitation programme to honour Jeremy and Indian's women hockey striker Lalremsiami, who won bronze medal at the CWG, when the latter returned to Mizoram.

Stating that the government is making efforts to promote sportsperson in the state, the minister said that steps are being taken to set up more Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Mizoram.

Jeremy thanked the government and the people of Mizoram for giving him a rousing welcome.

Speaking to reporters after the welcome ceremony, the weightlifter said he will prepare for the Paris Olympics to be held in 2024 where he will participate at the 73 kg category.

He urged the Mizo youth to stick to their goal with a strong determination and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

After the home welcome ceremony, the CWG gold medallist was taken around Aizawl city.

Along all the ways, people gathered on the streets to cheer for him.

The 19-year-old from Aizawl's Government Complex (recently renamed as Ainawn) locality, set a new record on Sunday by clinching weightlifting gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in men's 67 kg category.

               He is the first person from Mizoram to win a gold medal at the CWG.

               Young Jeremy was introduced to weightlifting at the age of 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG Badminton: Chirag-Satwik win men's doubles gold
CWG Badminton: Chirag-Satwik win men's doubles gold
CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold
CWG: Sharath Kamal wins singles TT gold
Injured Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup, Kohli returns
Injured Bumrah ruled out of Asia Cup, Kohli returns
Three attempts and 13 years on, Sindhu tastes CWG gold
Three attempts and 13 years on, Sindhu tastes CWG gold
We lacked energy, application in final, says coach
We lacked energy, application in final, says coach
Parvati idol worth Rs 1.6cr found in US after 50 yrs
Parvati idol worth Rs 1.6cr found in US after 50 yrs
Let Oppn have its say in Parliament: Naidu to govt
Let Oppn have its say in Parliament: Naidu to govt

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Three attempts and 13 years on, Sindhu tastes CWG gold

Three attempts and 13 years on, Sindhu tastes CWG gold

We lacked energy, application in final, says coach

We lacked energy, application in final, says coach

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances