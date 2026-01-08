Gold favourite Toor leads Indian challenge in Tianjin

IMAGE: Tajinderpal Toor to spearhead India at Asian Indoor meet. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives from the Rediff archives

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will lead a 17-member Indian team in the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Tianjin, China, from February 6 to 8.

The team will leave for the continental on February 3.

Besides Toor, who is also two-time Asian Championships gold medallist, the team also has promising shot-putter Samardeep Singh Gill.

Toor will be among the favourites to take the top podium spot in Tianjin, given that he has been dominating the Asian Indoor Championships in his event for last several years.

Toor came up with a gold-winning performance at the 11th Asian Indoor meet in Tehran in 2024 with a throw of 19.72 metres.

The 31-year-old Punjab thrower had also taken the top spot in the 2023 edition of the continental meet in Astana -- the same year when he set the national outdoor record of 21.77 metres in Bhubaneswar.

Promising long jumper Shahnawaz Khan and experienced triple jumper Praveen Chithravel will also look to start their new season on a promising note.

Tejaswin Shankar (heptathlon) and Manikanta Hoblidhar (60m) are the other prominent names in the men's team for the event.

Nithya Gandhe and Abhinaya Rajarajan, the country's top female sprinters, will compete in the 60m dash, while Moumita Mondal will take part in women's 60m hurdles and long jump.

Squad:

Men: Manikanta Hoblidhar (60m), Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles), J Adrash Ram (high jump), CV Anurag and Shahnawaz Khan (long jump), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Samardeep Singh Gill, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Tejaswin Shankar (heptathlon).

Women: Nithya Gandhe, Abhinaya Rajarajan (60m), Moumita Mondal and Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (60m hurdles), Pooja (high jump), Ancy Sojan and Moumita Mondal (long jump), Yogita (shot put) and KA Anamika (Pentathlon).