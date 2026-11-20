Discover how Gokulam Kerala FC continued their impressive run in the Indian Football League with a dominant 4-1 victory over Mohammedan SC, solidifying their position at the top of the standings.

IMAGE: Table-toppers Gokulam Kerala FC have 12 points from four games. Photograph: Gokulam Kerala/X

Key Points Gokulam Kerala FC secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Mohammedan SC on Friday.

Crislan Henrique scored a brace, supported by goals from Jobby Justin and Shikil N S.

The win maintains Gokulam Kerala's unbeaten record, placing them at the top of the IFL standings with 12 points from four matches.

Mohammedan SC remains without a point after suffering their third consecutive defeat.

Gokulam Kerala FC continued their impressive run in the Indian Football League (IFL) with a commanding 4-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in Kolakta on Friday.

A brace from Crislan Henrique, alongside goals from Jobby Justin and captain Shikil N S, helped the Malabarians maintain their unbeaten record and consolidate their position at the top of the standings.

Gokulam Kerala's Dominant Performance

Jobby Justin opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Crislan doubled Gokulam's advantage in the 25th minute.

The Brazilian forward struck again nine minutes later, and Shikil added a fourth in the 36th minute following a defensive error from the hosts.

Mohammedan pulled one back through Jeremy Laldinpuia in first-half stoppage time, but Gokulam comfortably managed the second half to secure all three points.

The victory takes Gokulam Kerala to 12 points from four matches, keeping them at the top of the table with a perfect record.

Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, remain without a point after suffering their third consecutive defeat and currently occupy 10th place.