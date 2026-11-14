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Last-Gasp Penalty Seals Gokulam Kerala FC Victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 14, 2026 22:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Gokulam Kerala FC secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against Nagaland United SC in the Indian Football League 202627 on Saturday, climbing to the top of the league standings after a dramatic last-minute penalty.

Gokulam Kerala

IMAGE: Gokulam Kerala

Key Points

  • Gokulam Kerala FC secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Nagaland United SC in their IFL 202627 match on Saturday.
  • Brazilian forward Crislan Henrique Da Silva De Sousa opened the scoring for Gokulam Kerala FC in the 18th minute.
  • Nagaland United SC equalised with a penalty in the 90+6th minute, but Gokulam Kerala FC won with a penalty in the final kick of the game.
  • The win propelled Gokulam Kerala FC to the top of the IFL table with nine points from three consecutive wins.

Gokulam Kerala FC secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Nagaland United SC in their Indian Football League (IFL) 202627 match here on Saturday.

Dramatic Finish Secures Top Spot

Brazilian forward Crislan Henrique Da Silva De Sousa opened the scoring for the Malabarians in the 18th minute against the run of play. Zomuansanga equalised for the hosts with a 90+6th minute penalty, but Victor Matheus Da Silva Matos broke Nagaland hearts by converting a penalty in the final kick of the game.

 

With this win, Gokulam Kerala FC moved to the top of the table with three consecutive wins and nine points, while Nagaland United stayed in sixth position with three points from two games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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