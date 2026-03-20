Gokulam Kerala Defeat Dempo SC 2-0 in Indian Football League

Gokulam Kerala FC earns a crucial 2-0 victory against Dempo SC in the Indian Football League (IFL), showcasing impressive goals from Moses Lalrinzuala and Mirjalol Kasimov.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Gokulam Kerala

Key Points Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Dempo SC 2-0, marking their first win of the IFL season.

Moses Lalrinzuala scored the opening goal for Gokulam Kerala with a skillful dribble and left-footed shot.

Mirjalol Kasimov sealed the victory with a late penalty conversion for Gokulam Kerala.

Dempo SC struggled to break down Gokulam Kerala's disciplined defence, despite efforts from Sebastian Gutierrez and Marcus Joseph.

Gokulam Kerala's victory moved them to fifth in the IFL standings, while Dempo SC remains at the bottom.

A first-half strike from Moses Lalrinzuala and a late penalty conversion by Mirjalol Kasimov sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory for Gokulam Kerala FC over Dempo SC in the Indian Football League here on Friday.

This was the home team's first win of the IFL season, as Lalrinzuala (19') and Kasimov 83') struck for them.

The victory lifted Gokulam Kerala to fifth in the standings with five points from four matches, while Dempo SC are at the bottom of the table with two points from the same number of matches.

Shibinraj Kunniyil was named Player of the Match.

The match, which had largely been a battle for control in midfield, opened up just before the 20th minute mark when the hosts took the lead through Moses Lalrinzuala. The winger dribbled past two Dempo players on the edge of the box before rifling a low left-footed shot beyond the outstretched hands of Ashish Sibi in goal.

The Malabarians pushed for a second, dominating possession in midfield and applying sustained pressure on the opposition defence.

Ashish Sibi produced a fine low save to his left to deny Trijoy Das, and moments later Thabiso Brown's header from a cross by Moses crashed against the crossbar and went out.

At the other end, Dempo, who relied on their foreign duo Sebastian Gutierrez and Marcus Joseph for creativity, found themselves stifled by a disciplined Gokulam Kerala defence.

The visitors' best opportunity of the first half came when Gutierrez picked out Marcus inside the box, but the striker's effort was comfortably saved by Shibinraj Kunniyil, ensuring Gokulam headed into the break with their one-goal advantage.

The home side were awarded a penalty within 10 minutes of the restart after the goalkeeper brought down Thabiso Brown inside the box.

However, Ashish made amends for his error in fine fashion, diving low to his left to deny Brown from the spot and parrying the ball away to safety, keeping the score unchanged.

Gokulam continued to dictate proceedings, creating the better openings, while at the other end, the introduction of Laximan Rane on the left wing gave Dempo some impetus. However, despite a few promising forays, the visitors lacked the composure to make their chances count.

Ashish Sibi continued to stand tall for the visitors, once again denying Thabiso Brown, who failed to capitalise on a swift counter-attack. Kingslee Fernandes released Trijoy down the right flank, and the right-back's first-time cross across the six-yard box picked out an unmarked Brown, only for Ashish to pull off a sharp save from close range.

Second Half Decisive Moments

The home side put the game to bed seven minutes from time with another penalty. Kasimov stepped up and made no mistake, converting emphatically after earning the spot-kick himself when he was brought down inside the box by Aubin Kouakou. The midfielder's powerful strike flew into the top-right corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Dempo showed their strongest intent of the match during the seven minutes of added time, creating multiple chances in a late surge.