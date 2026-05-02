Gogoi's Late Goal Secures Victory For NorthEast United

Parthib Gogoi's dramatic late goal secured a 3-2 victory for NorthEast United against Inter Kashi in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter.

Key Points NorthEast United defeated Inter Kashi 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League match.

Parthib Gogoi scored the winning goal in the 90th minute for NorthEast United.

Jithin MS and Andy Rodriguez also scored for NorthEast United, while Sergio Llamas and Mohammed Asif scored for Inter Kashi.

Wayne Vaz of Inter Kashi was sent off, reducing his team to 10 men.

Jairo Samperio was named Man of the Match for his influential performance.

Substitute Parthib Gogoi struck a 90th minute winner as NorthEast United FC edged out Inter Kashi 3-2 in a dramatic Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

Jithin MS (45+2') and Andy Rodriguez (63' p) put the hosts in control before Inter Kashi fought back through Sergio Llamas (71') and Mohammed Asif (82') to level the scores.

However, Gogoi's strike sealed all three points for the Highlanders.

With this win, NorthEast United moved to 10th in the table with 10 points from 11 matches, while Inter Kashi stayed eighth with 11 points from 10 games.

Jairo Samperio was named the Man of the Match for his influential role in the contest.

Inter Kashi's Early Dominance

Inter Kashi made a strong start, dominating possession and creating early chances through long-range efforts.

Asif and Tomba Singh went close, while Alfred Planas Moya combined well with Rohit Danu down the right, but the visitors lacked finishing precision.

NorthEast United gradually settled, with Jairo Samperio leading the charge.

He struck the post in the 38th minute and was later denied by goalkeeper Shubham Dhas in a one-on-one.

NorthEast United Takes The Lead

The breakthrough came in stoppage time of the first half when Jairo beat two defenders on the right and set up Jithin MS, who finished emphatically into the top corner.

The hosts carried the momentum into the second half and doubled their lead.

Jairo was brought down inside the box by Wayne Vaz, who was sent off, and Rodriguez converted the penalty to make it 2-0.

Late Drama And Gogoi's Decisive Goal

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Inter Kashi responded strongly.

Llamas reduced the deficit with a curling free-kick, and Asif equalised after capitalising on a loose ball inside the box.

With the match heading towards a draw, substitute Gogoi, who replaced Rodriguez in the 74th minute, produced the decisive moment, cutting in from the right and finishing calmly into the bottom corner.

Inter Kashi pushed for another equaliser in stoppage time but NorthEast United held firm to secure a crucial victory.