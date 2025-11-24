GOAT! Cristiano Ronaldo's Stunning Bicycle Kick

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr's fourth goal. Photographs: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal from an overhead kick to lift his team Al-Nassr to a thumping 4-1 win over Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.



The 40-year-old launched himself into the air to meet Nawaf Boushal's cross from the right with a breathtaking overhead kick, giving the Al-Khaleej goalkeeper no chance in the 96th minute.

Joao Felix, Wesley and Sadio Mane were also on target as Al-Nassr continued their perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season.

It was the ninth straight league win for Jorge Jesus' side, who lead Al-Hilal by four points following their 2-1 win over Al-Fateh.