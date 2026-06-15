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Goa Welcomes Asia-Oceania's Top Bridge Players For 5th Asia Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 15, 2026 13:59 IST

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The 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championship is set to captivate bridge enthusiasts in Goa from June 21-27, as 350 players from 16 Asia-Oceania countries, including a strong Indian contingent, vie for top honours.

Key Points

  • Goa will host the 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championship from June 21-27, featuring 350 players from 16 Asia-Oceania nations.
  • India, hosting the quadrennial event for the second time, has fielded strong 'A' and 'B' teams in all categories.
  • The Indian contingent includes Asian Games medallists and seasoned players like Sumit Mukherjee and Kiran Nadar.
  • India has a strong track record, having secured 20 medals, including 8 gold, in previous editions of the championship.

Around 350 bridge players from 16 countries across the Asia-Oceania region will compete for top honours at the 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championship, to be held here from June 21 to 27.

India Hosts Prestigious Bridge Championship

Bridge Federation of India (BFI) President Prasad Keni said Goa would be hosting the quadrennial event for the second time, having previously staged it in 2018.

 

BFI Secretary Debasish Ray said participating nations include Australia, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Hong Kong China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and hosts India.

Ray said Pakistan had expressed interest in participating but did not submit its entry.

The championship will feature Team and Pairs events in the men's, women's, seniors and mixed categories. India has fielded 'A' and 'B' teams in all categories.

Expressing confidence in the host contingent, Ray, who is also captain of the Indian men's team, said the squads comprise several accomplished players and medal winners.

India has won 20 medals in the previous four editions of the championship, including eight gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

The Indian contingent includes Asian Games medallists and seasoned campaigners such as Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sayantan Kushari, Anil Padhye, Sukomal Das and Sagnik Roy.

The women's team features Monica Jajoo, Pooja Batra and Himani Khandelwal, while veteran international Kiran Nadar will spearhead India's challenge in the Mixed Pairs category.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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