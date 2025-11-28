Goa Gears Up for High-Octane Supercross Return After Long Break

IMAGE: The 5th Round of the MRF Mogrip FMSCI National Supercross Championship 2025 be held in Navelim, Goa the November 30. Photograph: FMSCI/X

Goa is set for an adrenaline-charged weekend as the MRF MoGrip–FMSCI National Supercross Championship 2025 makes its long-awaited return with Round 5 on November 29 and 30 at a brand-new venue in Navelim. For motorsport enthusiasts and families alike, it marks the comeback of one of India's premier off-road racing spectacles to the state.

The event has been made possible with support from Sports Minister Ramesh Tawadkar, PWD Minister Digambar Kamat, and Navelim MLA Ulhas Tuenkar, paving the way for Goa to once again host national-level racing.

Behind the scenes, Sirvodem Racing Club de Goa, guided by patron Yogiraj Digambar Kamat, and former SX champions Alan Sequeira and Javed Shaikh have shaped the course and preparations. Their experience ensures that Goa’s round lives up to the championship’s reputation.

The Supercross caravan has already passed Coimbatore, Vadodara, Nasik and Raipur before arriving in Goa for the penultimate round. With over 120 entries across nine categories, the 23rd edition promises fierce competition. MRF Tyres leads as title sponsor, backed by several major brands including TVS, IOCL, Sidvin Energy and Monster Energy.

The 800-metre track, carved specially for the event, features steep jumps, a tabletop, whoop-de-doos, step-up table top and berms -- challenging obstacles that riders relish and spectators love.

IMAGE: Former SX champion and Sirvodem Racing Club de Goa's Alan Sequeira, Shyam Kothari of Godseep Racing and former SX Champion Javed Shaikh. Photograph: Manasi Joshi/X

Alan Sequeira of the Sirvodem Racing Club de Goa revealed that there are '8-9 riders from Goa lined up' for the race, including Joshua Lobo and Aditya Sawant.

The spotlight will be on the SX1 class, where defending champion Shlok Ghorpade faces stiff competition from the TVS Racing trio of Rugved Barguge, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Prajwal V. The junior categories will also showcase India’s emerging talent, with riders as young as 10 making their mark.

"We have team participations from Hero Motorsports, TVS Racing as well as KTM Racing. We have racers coming from Assam, Chandigarh, Nasik, Pune, Mumbai and Kerala and are expecting about 90 to 100 participants. The event will commence on Sunday at 12.30 pm and wind up by 5pm," Godspeed Racing's Shyam Kothari said at the press conference.

With scrutiny of the bikes, documentation and practice scheduled for November 29, the main races will unfold on November 30, promising a day of speed, skill and spectacle.