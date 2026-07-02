'Go Daddy' Family Cheers Harry Kane's World Cup Heroics

Harry Kane struck in the closing stages to rescue England from a shock World Cup exit, sealing a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo and a place in the Round of 16, as emotional scenes unfolded in the stands with his family celebrating his match-winning heroics.

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane celebrates with his son in the stands after the match as England qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Harry Kane's late brace rescued England from a shock World Cup exit and secured a 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo.

Emotional family celebration in the stands as his wife and son held "Go Daddy" signs and a giant cut-out of Kane's face.

Kane praises England's resilience, saying he was proud of the team's belief and determination after falling behind early.

England book Round of 16 clash with Mexico, keeping their FIFA World Cup 2026 title hopes alive.

Family celebrates as England reach last 16

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane celebrates with his wife Katie Goodland and children in the stands. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Harry Kane's dramatic late heroics not only rescued England from a shock FIFA World Cup exit but also sparked emotional celebrations in the stands, where wife Katie Kane and their son proudly cheered him on.

Katie held a "Go Daddy" sign while their youngster waved a giant cut-out of his father's face as the England captain struck twice to inspire a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo and send the Three Lions into the Round of 16.

After the final whistle, Kane admitted he was proud of the character his teammates showed to overturn an early deficit and keep England's World Cup dream alive.

IMAGE: Harry Kane celebrates in the stands after the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Thomas Tuchel's side looked on course for one of the biggest upsets of the tournament after Brian Cipenga fired DR Congo into a seventh-minute lead in the Round of 32. England dominated possession for much of the contest but struggled to find a way past a disciplined Congolese defence and an inspired Lionel Mpasi in goal.

"I'm proud of the group, proud of the boys," Kane said after the match, according to ESPN. "We spoke before the game about how difficult this game would be.

"You're coming up against a good team who defend really well. They were dangerous on the counterattack, as we saw in the first 20 minutes. We just had to grind the win out, and I thought we played some really good football after that."

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn Castro is pictured in the stands. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England continued to press after the break, with Tuchel introducing Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and later Eberechi Eze in search of an equaliser.

The breakthrough finally came in the 75th minute when Kane reacted quickest inside the penalty area to score from close range. Four minutes from time, the England skipper completed the turnaround with his second goal of the evening, breaking DR Congo hearts and booking a last-16 clash with co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City.

Kane reflects on belief, pressure and England’s comeback fight

Reflecting on his match-winning display, Kane praised his teammates for refusing to lose belief despite England's frustrations in front of goal.

"Their keeper made some incredible saves, and you start to think maybe it's just one of those days," Kane said. "But that's where I'm most proud of the boys and myself as well, just to keep believing, keep getting the ball into the right areas, and know one of us would have our hero moment. Thankfully, it was me today."

Kane also spoke about the young fans watching back home, admitting he still remembers dreaming of representing England on football's biggest stage.

"I remember being a kid and watching England at the World Cup and dreaming of being here one day. I try not to forget that when I'm walking out onto the pitch. It was an early kick-off back home, so I hope they're still celebrating. They deserve it."

"It was a rollercoaster game. I always try to be the best version of myself because I know there are millions of boys and girls around the world watching a tournament like this. Leading by example is one of the biggest values I try to live by, and whenever I step onto that pitch, I just want to do my best for my country."