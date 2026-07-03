Karnataka Government Discusses Bringing Global Chess League To Bengaluru

Bengaluru is actively exploring the opportunity to host the prestigious fourth edition of the Global Chess League, with the Karnataka government expressing strong support to enhance the state's sports ecosystem.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points Global Chess League delegation met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in Bengaluru.

Discussions focused on Bengaluru hosting the fourth edition of the premier chess league.

Karnataka government expressed commitment to supporting international sporting events.

Hosting the league aims to boost Karnataka's sports ecosystem.

A delegation from the Global Chess League met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the sports portfolio, on Friday to discuss hosting its fourth edition in Bengaluru.

The delegation expressed interest in bringing the Global Chess League, one of the world's premier chess leagues, to Bengaluru and sought support from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the deputy CM's office said in a statement.

Parameshwara said hosting international sporting events would significantly boost Karnataka's sports ecosystem and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting prestigious global events, it said.

Global Chess League CEO Gourav Rakshit, international chess player Prachura P P, and other members of the delegation were present at the meeting.