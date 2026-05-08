India To Host Season 4 Of The Global Chess League

India is set to host the fourth season of the Global Chess League, leveraging the nation's thriving chess community and passion for the game.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Triveni Continental Kings/Twitter

Key Points The Global Chess League (GCL) Season 4 will be held in India.

The tournament aims to capitalise on India's growing chess culture.

The GCL emphasises rapid-fire matches and mixed-gender teams.

The league promotes chess as a premier spectator sport.

The fourth season of the Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, will be held in India, aiming to leverage the country's booming chess culture, the tournament organisers announced on Friday.

India's Growing Chess Ecosystem

The host city will be revealed soon, the GCL said.

The third season of the event was held in Mumbai last December, in which Alpine SG Pipers emerged triumphant.

The league has already changed the format of the game, and it will continue its emphasis on rapid-fire matches, mixed-gender teams, and high-intensity competition to promote chess as a premier spectator sport.

Statements From Key Figures

Gourav Rakshit, commissioner, Global Chess League, said, "India's passion for the game and its rapidly growing chess ecosystem make it a natural destination for the league. We look forward to another exciting season that brings together the world's best players and a global fanbase."

The Season 4 will once again bring together the world's leading players in a team-based format.

Arkady Dvorkovich, president, FIDE, said, "The Global Chess League has introduced a new energy to the sport by combining world-class competition with an engaging team format that appeals to new and existing audiences alike."