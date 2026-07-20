Global Chess League Unveils Road2GCL Ahead Of Season 4

The Global Chess League has launched its exciting Road2GCL initiative, a six-week community engagement programme designed to build anticipation and participation for its upcoming Season 4 in Bengaluru, featuring top Grandmasters like Magnus Carlsen.
The Global Chess League (GCL) on Monday launched Road2GCL, a six-week community engagement initiative featuring competitions, community events and creator collaborations ahead of the fourth season of the league in Bengaluru from September 3 to 14.The initiative, announced on World Chess Day, aims to engage players, clubs, schools, creators and chess enthusiasts through a series of activities leading up to the franchise-based tournament.
Key Points
- Global Chess League (GCL) launches Road2GCL, a six-week community engagement initiative.
- The initiative aims to involve players, clubs, schools, and creators ahead of GCL Season 4.
- Road2GCL Contenders offers aspiring players a chance to compete against GCL stars.
- Season 4 will be held in Bengaluru, featuring 36 Grandmasters across six franchises.
- World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and FIDE Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh are set to participate.