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Global Chess League Unveils Road2GCL Ahead Of Season 4

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 20, 2026 18:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Global Chess League has launched its exciting Road2GCL initiative, a six-week community engagement programme designed to build anticipation and participation for its upcoming Season 4 in Bengaluru, featuring top Grandmasters like Magnus Carlsen.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points

  • Global Chess League (GCL) launches Road2GCL, a six-week community engagement initiative.
  • The initiative aims to involve players, clubs, schools, and creators ahead of GCL Season 4.
  • Road2GCL Contenders offers aspiring players a chance to compete against GCL stars.
  • Season 4 will be held in Bengaluru, featuring 36 Grandmasters across six franchises.
  • World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and FIDE Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh are set to participate.
The Global Chess League (GCL) on Monday launched Road2GCL, a six-week community engagement initiative featuring competitions, community events and creator collaborations ahead of the fourth season of the league in Bengaluru from September 3 to 14.The initiative, announced on World Chess Day, aims to engage players, clubs, schools, creators and chess enthusiasts through a series of activities leading up to the franchise-based tournament.

Engaging Chess Enthusiasts Globally

A key feature of the programme is Road2GCL Contenders, a multi-stage competition that will give aspiring players an opportunity to earn a chance to compete against Global Chess League stars.Season 4 of the league will be held in Bengaluru from September 3 to 14 and will feature 36 Grandmasters across six franchises.World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen will return to the league and compete in India for the first time, while reigning FIDE Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh is set to make her league debut.Apart from the Contenders competition, Road2GCL will include Shining Stars, which will organise chess activities at clubs and educational institutions, and Road2GCL Creators, a programme aimed at engaging new audiences through content creators.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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